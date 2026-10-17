The British Army's official website lists the Infantry Soldier role as open to applicants between a specified age range

Candidates must pass a fitness test that includes a mid thigh pull, a medicine ball throw, and a 2km run within a set time

Applicants can expect the full process from application to training to take between three and six months

The British Army has published the full entry requirements for its Infantry Soldier role, spelling out exactly what age, fitness level, and educational background candidates need to qualify, in information that has drawn fresh attention from people abroad considering a military career in the UK.

According to the British Army's official recruitment page, the Infantry Soldier position is open to applicants between the ages of 16 and 36.

UK Army outlines age and fitness requirements for infantry soldiers. Photo credit: BBC, Chris Ryan/Getty Images.

Source: UGC

More precisely, a candidate must be at least 15 years and 7 months old at the point of application and no older than 35 years and 6 months.

Those who wish to begin as Junior Soldiers can start training at the Army Foundation College from the age of 16.

Fitness Standards for Infantry Applicants

Physical fitness is a core part of the selection process. Applicants must complete a mid thigh pull of 76kg, throw a medicine ball at least 3.1 metres, and finish a 2km run within 10 minutes and 15 seconds.

Army Reserve candidates face slightly lower thresholds, with a mid thigh pull of 50kg, a medicine ball throw of 2.7 metres, and the same 2km run time.

One detail that stands out is the education requirement: the role lists no formal qualifications as a prerequisite, making it accessible to a wide range of candidates regardless of academic background.

Benefits and Application Timeline

The starting salary for a Regular Army Infantry Soldier is £27,282 per year. The Army also notes that candidates should budget between three and six months for the full journey from submitting an application to beginning training, though it acknowledges that individual timelines may vary.

For those not ready to commit full time, the role is also available through the Army Reserve. Reserve Infantry Soldiers train on evenings and weekends, with a minimum commitment of 27 days per year, while retaining their civilian careers in UK.

Benefits of Reserve service include additional income, world-class training, and opportunities for overseas deployments.

UK Army releases steps to join military

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that guidance was released by the British Army outlining how interested individuals can begin their enlistment journey.

Structured into six distinct phases, the procedure walks candidates from initial account creation through to application submission.

Source: Legit.ng