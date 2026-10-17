The UAE government outlined 9 categories of foreigners who can apply for a Non-Working Residence Permit under its official immigration rules

The permit covers a wide range of applicants, from students and remote workers to retired individuals and real estate owners in the UAE

Family members of UAE citizens holding foreign passports are also among those who may qualify for the non-working permit

The United Arab Emirates has officially outlined the categories of foreigners who qualify for a Non-Working Residence Permit, offering a structured pathway for individuals seeking legal residency without taking up employment in the country.

According to the UAE's Immigration and Citizenship Authority (ICA), the permit may be granted to eligible foreigners subject to Article 34 of the relevant resolution and approval from the competent authorities.

UAE names conditions under which foreigners can obtain Non-Working Residence Permits. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/ALEXEY NIKOLSKY

Source: Getty Images

UAE non-working residence permit

The ICA stated:

"Subject to the provisions of Article (34) of this Resolution, the ICA may, after the approval of the Competent Authorities, grant the Foreigner a Non-Working Residence Permit for the following categories."

Below is the full list of groups the UAE has identified as eligible:

1. Students enrolled in universities, colleges, educational institutions, or research institutions that are licensed in the UAE.

2. Foreigners who work remotely for companies or organisations based outside the UAE.

3. Retired foreigners.

4. Foreigners who own real estate in the UAE.

5. Family members, including spouses and children, of foreigners already residing in the UAE. This category may also extend to the parents of a foreigner who holds a Green Residence Permit.

6. The parents, children, and spouses of UAE citizens who hold foreign passports.

7. Foreign-passport-holding wives and children of citizens of Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries.

8. Foreign women whose UAE-citizen husbands have either died or divorced them, provided they have at least one child.

9. Individuals covered by humanitarian cases for which the Chairman has issued a formal resolution.

What the permit means for eligible foreigners

The Non-Working Residence Permit creates a legal framework for a broad range of foreigners to live in the UAE without the requirement of local employment. The categories span across education, remote work, retirement, property ownership, and family ties, reflecting the UAE's intent to accommodate diverse groups of residents.

Applicants across all nine categories must still obtain approval from the relevant competent authorities before a permit is granted, meaning eligibility alone does not guarantee issuance.

UAE lists income requirements for residency permits

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the UAE had outlined the minimum monthly salary foreigners must earn to qualify for a residency permit.

Applicants must earn at least AED 3,000 if their employers provide accommodation, or AED 4,000 if they pay for their own housing.

Source: Legit.ng