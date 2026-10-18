Vice President Kashim Shettima made a striking admission about what he believes poses the greatest threat to the APC's chances in 2027

Shettima spoke at the unveiling of the Arewa for Asiwaju campaign headquarters in Abuja, where northern leaders gathered to back Tinubu's return

The Vice President warned northern APC leaders against a specific behaviour that he said would damage the party's prospects in the upcoming elections

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

FCT, Abuja - Vice President Kashim Shettima has said that divisions inside the All Progressives Congress (APC) worry him more than any opposition party heading into the 2027 general elections.

As reported by Vanguard, Shettima made the remarks on Saturday, October 17, in Abuja during the unveiling of the campaign headquarters of Arewa for Asiwaju (A4A), a northern coalition backing the re-election of President Bola Tinubu, and the formal inauguration of its campaign structure.

President Bola Tinubu's running mate, Kashim Shettima, says internal divisions within the APC worry him more than opposition parties ahead of the 2027 elections. Photo credit: @officialSKSM

Source: UGC

Shettima said:

"Honestly, I am not afraid of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). I am not afraid of a diminished Peter Obi. But I am more afraid of internal contradictions within our household. If we unite as a people, as a family, we will conquer."

Shettima's warning to northern leaders

The Vice President cautioned northern APC leaders against prioritising the presidential contest while undermining their own governors. "There is no point in championing the cause of the presidential election and then undermining the governor in the gubernatorial election. Honestly, it will not go down well with the system," he said.

Per The Punch, the Nigerian No.2 citizen urged party members to close ranks.

"Let's rally round our governors. Let's rally round our members of the National Assembly. Let's rally round President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and see to the victory in the next round of elections," he added.

On Atiku Abubakar, Shettima told members to compete rather than attack.

"Go and perform. Go and defeat Baba Atiku. Defeat him respectfully," he said.

Shettima put the timeline in sharp focus, telling the gathering that Nigerians would return to the polls in under 100 days, and that the party must approach voters "with humility about the work outstanding and conviction about the cause we have chosen."

APC's northern standing and economic defence

The Vice President pointed to the party's dominance in the North, saying 18 of the region's 19 states are under the APC. He added that 15 of the 18 House of Representatives members from Kano who were elected on the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) platform have since crossed to the APC.

On the economy, Shettima defended the administration's reforms, saying Tinubu inherited foreign reserves of just $3.9 billion, barely enough to cover one month of oil imports, alongside Ways and Means expenditure of over N27 trillion.

"Nigeria was on the road to Caracas. The economy was teetering on the brink of collapse. He literally saved the nation," he said.

He added that reserves have since grown to about $58.9 billion.

APC National Chairman Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda called on the audience to formally endorse the President's return, citing over 900 kilometres of road projects in the North under the current administration.

The Director General of A4A and former Jigawa governor, Muhammad Badaru Abubakar, announced that the group's new campaign office is located at No. 4 Port Harcourt Street, Area 11, Garki, Abuja.

"Let it be understood that this building is more than just a campaign office. It is a message. It says that Arewa is serious," he said.

Read Senator Shettima’s X post about his attendance at the pro-APC event, alongside photos from the occasion:

Read more on 2027 election

2027 election: Cleric backs Tinubu

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Prophet Ekong Ituen of the Prophet Ekong Ituen Ministries prophesied that President Tinubu will secure victory in the 2027 elections.

In a message posted on his Facebook page and seen by Legit.ng, Prophet Ituen attributed his latest prophecy to a divine vision.

Source: Legit.ng