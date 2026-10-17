Ooni of Ife Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi organised a Christian praise and worship night at his Ile-Ife palace ahead of his 52nd birthday

Videos from the vigil showed the traditional ruler in white attire and beads, singing and worshipping alongside his Oloris

The footage sparked debate online, with Nigerians questioning how a traditional ruler reconciles faith and cultural identity

The Ooni of Ife, His Imperial Majesty Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, marked his 52nd birthday with a Christian praise and worship vigil held at his palace in Ile-Ife, drawing significant attention after videos from the event spread across social media.

The vigil took place on the night of Friday, October 16, 2026 stretching into the early hours of Saturday, October 17. Footage from inside the palace showed the revered monarch fully engaged in the spiritual session, dressed in white traditional attire complete with beads and a white cap.

Ooni of Ife holds a praise night session at his palace for his 52nd birthday. Credit: ooniadimulaife

Source: Twitter

Ooni sings and worships at palace vigil

At various points during the night, the Ooni was seen standing and singing, then later resting on a golden chair as the worship continued around him. His Oloris (queens) were also captured in the videos, visibly praying with fervour as the atmosphere inside the palace took on a deeply spiritual tone.

The gathering appeared to be a royal celebration rather than a public concert, with the religious dimension of the night clearly central to how the monarch chose to usher in his birthday.

The Ooni marked his birthday with a spiritual palace gathering that drew attention online. Credit: ooniadimulaife

Source: Instagram

A video from Ooni's praise night session is below:

Another video from Ooni's event is below:

Reactions to Ooni's praise night

The videos ignited a lively debate on Facebook, particularly around the question of religious identity. Many Nigerians found it striking to see a figure widely regarded as a custodian of Yoruba tradition leading what was unmistakably a Christian worship session.

Nneka Nneji wrote:

"You can't serve two masters at a time. It is either you are hot or cold."

Funmi Ikeola Esema simply commented:

"Selective obedience."

Ifeoma Umeano questioned the detail of his appearance, writing:

"So when praising God he will still wear cap??"

Not all reactions were critical, however. Anu Dayo offered a more appreciative perspective, writing:

"The king was actually moved by the song. So powerful praises that's how God Himself raise..."

Ooni follows wife to work

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the Ooni followed one of his queens to work.

A video on Instagram on Wednesday, October 14, 2026, captured the monarch visiting the office of his wife, Yeyeluwa Mariam Ogunwusi, on the occasion of her return to work after spending more than a year on maternity leave.

The Olori had given birth to twins for the Ooni, and the couple celebrated the new arrivals with a grand naming ceremony just a few weeks before her resumption.

Source: Legit.ng