Regina Daniels recently shared a video on her TikTok account, with a message directed to netizens trolling her

The mother of two who deactivated her Instagram page shared a video of Ferrari and added a cryptic message in the caption

While Regina Daniels' caption was considered a clap back at her critics, several netizens are, however, reading more meanings to it

Nollywood actress Regina Daniels has sent a clap back to trolls after her husband and politician Ned Nwoko dismissed rumours of him welcoming a child with Nollywood actress Chika Ike.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Regina Daniels made headlines after she deactivated her Instagram account.

Her came amid rumours that her husband Nwoko welcomed a child with Chika Ike, which the politician debunked.

Regina's decision to deactivate her Instagram account saw many netizens trolling her.

Regina Daniels sends message to trolls

In a recent post via her TikTok page, the mum of two shared a new video of herself walking towards a red Ferrari car.

Regina in the caption of the video, however, noted that only those who haven’t cried in a Ferrari shouldn’t bother commenting as she grooved to singer Teni's trending song Money.

Sharing the video, Regina Daniels wrote …

“All shades seen: don’t comment if you never cry for Ferrari before Comment if you fit affford the cloth."

Watch the video Regina Daniels shared as well as her caption below:

Reactions as Regina Daniels replies trolls

While many reacted to Regina Daniels' clapback with the same energy, some netizens, however, read deeper meanings to her caption.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions that trailed the video, read them below:

uchemaduagwu said:

"Ferrari suppose make a good wife happy, not cry."

angel_jay_jay_ wrote:

"Someone genuinely happy won’t make such comments though."

ariesophie reacted:

"She's actually correct, bcos only someone that has cried in a Ferrari can understand the SHEGE she's going through. Don't let anyone deceive you. Nothing beats peace of mind."

sarahinneh commented:

"I rather cry in a Ferrari ke? I’ll buy my Ferrari and smile than to rather cry in one."

zinnys_thriftlagos said:

"all shades seen but Na who no dey edit her husband pictures before posting I go reply."

teekuma reacted:

"The blessings of the Lord maketh rich and add no sorry. I will laugh and smile in a self own (private jet)."

beulah.edet said:

"Kmt I can't imagine valuing such things over my peace of mind. Go lower you may find crude."

kingdominspirer commented:

"Ur marriage, ur heartbreak, ur wondering husband’s preek, ur Ferrari, ur family life, ur polyamorous marriage, ur entire business my sister e not concern us."

smart_kids_apparel said:

"I rather cry in ferrari with young man than grandpa!!! Everyone and their choices."

What Regina Daniels said about Ned Nwoko

In other news via Legit.ng, Regina Daniels spoke about her love life, and how she met her husband.

The actress stated the role her mother played in getting her married.

According to her, her family didn't want her to get married to the politician. She also said many thought she didn't have a choice before settling for Nwoko.

