A diesel tanker with failed brakes collided with multiple vehicles on the Iwo Road-Ojoo Expressway in Ibadan on Saturday morning, October 17

All five occupants of a Nissan Micra commercial car died when the tanker's container rolled on top of the vehicle

The Oyo State Road Traffic Management Authority confirmed the crash began after a broken-down trailer caused a long traffic build-up from 5 am

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues.

Ibadan, Oyo State - Five people died on Saturday morning, October 17, after a diesel tanker with failed brakes ploughed into a row of vehicles on the Iwo Road-Ojoo Expressway in Ibadan, crushing a commercial Nissan Micra and killing all five passengers on board.

As reported by The Punch, the crash happened around 10 am at Aduloju Bus Stop, near Dominion City, and drew in about six vehicles in total, including private cars and Micra commercial taxis. The Nation also noted the unfortunate development.

Five people die after a diesel tanker with failed brakes crashes into vehicles on the Iwo Road-Ojoo Expressway in Ibadan, Oyo State. Photo credit: Seyi Makinde

Source: Facebook

What triggered Ibadan tanker crash

The General Manager of the Oyo State Road Traffic Management Authority (OYRTMA), Adeoye Ayoade, said the sequence of events began much earlier. A long trailer loaded with motor spare parts broke down near Arilogu at around 5 am, causing traffic to back up significantly along the route.

"A long trailer carrying motor spare parts broke down at the Arilogu area around 5 am. They said the driver was taken to the hospital while they were waiting for the vehicle that would transload it. So, the traffic started building up there, causing a long traffic," Ayoade said.

With vehicles queued along the expressway, the diesel tanker lost its brakes and came crashing into the congestion.

"The tanker carrying diesel lost its brake and fell. About six vehicles were involved in the crash, both private cars and Micra. The tank on the truck then rolled on top of one of the Micra," he added.

All five people inside that Micra were killed: two males, including the driver, sat in front, while three females were seated at the back.

Oyo: Response after Ibadan accident

The Oyo State Police Public Relations Officer, Olayinka Ayanlade, confirmed the incident and said it occurred around the Kajorepo area. He said the state Commissioner of Police, CP Abimbola Ayodeji Olugbenga, immediately directed the Divisional Police Officer in Kajorepo and nearby patrol teams to move to the scene.

"Yes, there was an accident earlier today at around Kajorepo. Immediately, this report got to the command, the Commissioner of Police, Oyo State Police Command, CP Abimbola Ayodeji Olugbenga, directed the DPO Kajorepo and other nearby patrols to secure the scene and rescue those involved," Ayanlade said.

Oyo Police Commissioner Abimbola Ayodeji Olugbenga orders officers to secure the scene and rescue victims following a fatal tanker accident near Kajorepo in Ibadan. Photo credit: Nigeria Police Force

Source: Facebook

A video from the scene showed the tanker's container sitting on top of the Micra, with the occupants trapped inside. The tanker was eventually lifted off the vehicle, allowing rescue workers to retrieve the victims' remains from the wreckage.

Ayoade confirmed the bodies were taken to Adeoyo Hospital Mortuary, while the damaged vehicles were towed to a nearby police station. Personnel from OYRTMA, the Federal Road Safety Corps, and the police all worked the scene to manage the heavy gridlock the accident caused on the busy expressway. By the time of the report, Ayoade said the vehicles had been cleared and traffic had returned to normal on the route.

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Source: Legit.ng