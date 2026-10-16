The ADC Presidential Campaign Council fired back at Senator Kwankwaso after he called for Atiku Abubakar to step aside for Peter Obi ahead of 2027

The ADC-PCC's Kola Ologbondiyan said Kwankwaso's remarks raised questions about whose political interests the senator was actually serving

Ologbondiyan cited the 2003 and 2007 elections to argue that Atiku could win Kano State without Kwankwaso's backing

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

FCT, Abuja - The African Democratic Congress Presidential Campaign Council (ADC-PCC) has hit back at Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, accusing him of working in the interest of President Bola Tinubu's administration by calling on former Vice President Atiku Abubakar to withdraw from the 2027 presidential race in favour of Peter Obi.

Legit.ng reports that Kola Ologbondiyan, the ADC-PCC's Director of Media and Publicity, made the accusation recently while responding to comments Kwankwaso made during an interview on Channels Television. Ologbondiyan argued that rather than challenging the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), the former Kano State governor was directing his energy at a fellow opposition candidate.

The ADC Presidential Campaign Council accuses Rabiu Kwankwaso of serving Tinubu's interests after he urged Atiku to step aside for Peter Obi ahead of the 2027 election. Photo credit: @aonanuga1956

Source: Twitter

Kwankwaso accused of serving APC interests

Ologbondiyan said Kwankwaso's conduct bore the hallmarks of a familiar APC tactic of using figures within the opposition to create confusion and fragment the vote against Tinubu's government.

"What Kwankwaso is doing amounts to advancing President Tinubu's interests. It is a familiar APC strategy to use willing collaborators within the opposition to create confusion, sow division and weaken the collective efforts to bring about political change," he said.

The ADC-PCC spokesman also questioned Kwankwaso's fixation on Atiku, suggesting it had more to do with his own future ambitions than any genuine concern for the opposition's fortunes in 2027.

"Why is Kwankwaso so obsessed with Atiku? The answer may lie in his own political calculations. Having reportedly described the office of the Vice President as a 'spare tyre', he appears more concerned about positioning himself for the 2031 presidential election rather than addressing the urgent challenges confronting Nigerians today," Ologbondiyan said.

ADC confident Atiku can win Kano without Kwankwaso

Ologbondiyan dismissed the idea that Kwankwaso's support was essential to winning Kano State. He pointed to the 2003 and 2007 presidential elections, in which former President Muhammadu Buhari secured victories in Kano without Kwankwaso's backing, as evidence that Atiku could do the same in 2027.

The spokesman also challenged the premise of Kwankwaso's stance given his own political alignment with Peter Obi and the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), arguing that a politician committed to defeating the APC should be focused on building a broader opposition coalition rather than targeting a rival candidate.

The ADC alleges that Rabiu Kwankwaso's support for Peter Obi is driven by personal political ambitions rather than a shared opposition agenda ahead of the 2027 elections. Photo credit: Mr. Peter Obi

Source: Facebook

He further alleged that Kwankwaso's support for Obi was driven less by shared opposition goals than by personal calculations around future political positioning.

"Nigerians are not fooled. There is a growing perception that Kwankwaso's support for Peter Obi is driven more by his personal ambition than by a genuine commitment to the opposition's collective objective of defeating the APC," Ologbondiyan said.

Atiku Abubakar was ratified as the ADC's presidential candidate for the 2027 general elections on May 29, 2026, after Peter Obi resigned from the party on May 2, 2026, and subsequently joined the NDC.

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Source: Legit.ng