Davido has reacted after his uncle, Governor Ademola Adeleke, was named the state coordinator for President Bola Tinubu’s 2027 re-election campaign

The singer shared a video of the governor dancing and singing on his Instagram Story following the announcement,

Davido previously declared that he would never support the All Progressives Congress (APC)

Nigerian singer David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has reacted after his uncle, Governor Ademola Adeleke, was appointed to coordinate President Bola Tinubu’s 2027 re-election campaign in Osun State.

The appointment has drawn attention because Governor Adeleke belongs to the Accord Party, rather than the APC, which is backing Tinubu’s re-election bid.

Davido reacts after his uncle, Governor Ademola Adeleke, was named the state coordinator for President Bola Tinubu’s 2027 re-election campaign. Photos: @davido/@Govadeleke01/@abat/IG.

Source: Instagram

Following the announcement, Davido shared a video of the governor dancing and singing on his Instagram Story.

The appointment is part of a revised APC Presidential Campaign Council list featuring political figures from different parties, including Federal Capital Territory Minister Nyesom Wike and Anambra State Governor Chukwuma Soludo.

The campaign council is scheduled to be inaugurated on Wednesday, October 14, 2026, at the Banquet Hall of the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

But Davido’s earlier comments about the ruling party have added another dimension to the story.

What Davido previously said about APC

During the August 2026 Osun governorship election period, Davido publicly declared that he would never support the APC.

“I can never support APC in my life!!!” the singer wrote.

He also stated that he had no preferred presidential candidate for the 2027 general election and would not back the ruling party.

Davido declared that he would never support the All Progressives Congress. Photo: @davido/IG.

Source: Instagram

Davido slams Edo governor over his uncle

Legit.ng had reported that Nigerian singer Davido had publicly mocked Edo State Governor Monday Okpebholo over a tweet the governor shared on August 10, 2026.

Davido’s jab appeared to be part of an ongoing feud between the singer and the governor, following reports that Okpebholo made comments about Davido’s uncle.

Source: Legit.ng