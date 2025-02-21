Ebuka Songs also penned a birthday message to his former label boss Moses Bliss on his 30th birthday

Ebuka Songs shared a picture of Moses Bliss while expressing gratitude for the birthday celebrant's role in his career

The gospel singer's message to Moses Bliss, however, triggered reactions as many shared their observations about the birthday

Singer Ebuka Songs also joined colleagues and fans in the gospel music industry to celebrate Moses Bliss' 30th birthday.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that on Thursday, February 20, Moses Bliss flooded his page with adorable pictures to mark his 30th birthday.

Ebuka Songs expresses gratitude to Moses Bliss on his 30th birthday.

The gospel singer also announced plans to hold a praise night in Abuja, where Frank Edwards and Lawrence Oyor's brother were scheduled to perform.

Ebuka Songs celebrates Moses Bliss

The 'I am a soldier' crooner penned a birthday message and attached Moses' picture to the post.

Ebuka who showered prayers on his former label boss also appreciated him for the role and impact on his life and career.

"Happy birthday Minister sir, As you celebrate your special day, I pray that God grants you More Grace and Strength to carry on all that is ahead of you, You go from Glory to Glory, the lord has shown you great Mercy and so it will be in Jesus name. Thank you for Every role you played in my life, and your great support to my Ministry, Your impacts will never be forgotten, God keep you on top always Amen."

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that Moses Bliss towards the end of 2024 dismissed rumours of a feud between him and Ebuka Songs.

Ebuka Songs shares picture of him with Moses Bliss.

He, however, disclosed that Ebuka Songs ended a three-year contract after 11 months with the Spotlite Nation label, owned by Moses Bliss.

See Ebuka Songs' birthday message to Moses Bliss below:

Reactions as Ebuka Songs celebrates Moses Bliss

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions that trailed Ebuka Songs' birthday message to Moses Bliss as some netizens berated the latter for not tagging his former boss to the social media post.

Read the comments below:

vickyminaj9 said:

"Why didn't you tag him?Did you block each on Instagram."

d_realsassy wrote:

"He no post now una go complain..now he post una still dey find tag..Naija people make una mind una business."

iamcaptureking commented:

"For people asking about why he didn’t tag him, it means you don’t know that you can only tag people/accounts when the tag/collaboration option is available. And I’m certain this is the case."

joeangelux wrote:

"At the end of the day, we’re all human. Please Happy Birthday Brother would have been better…"

destined_plug said:

"Some of you re overwhelmed bcus he posted him! Pls be rational, social media life is not same as real life.. he should go and sought out every underlying issue with his former boss.. I love both Ebuka and Moses.. but if he is yet to settle with his former boss and instead go online to post his picture is just deceptive… that might not be the case here though, but I am looking forward to seeing Ebuka visit Moses Bliss just to pay homage and have resolutions…. Thats will be the best way to celebrate him, not this social media post."

chef_ekuri commented:

"Eezeetee and mercy chinwo issue humble you by force, good one."

How Moses Bliss' wife celebrated him

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Marie Bliss shared a series of new photos of her husband looking regal in Nigerian traditional attire.

She accompanied the photos with a message where she showered praises on Moses Bliss while celebrating his achievements in just 30 years.

“To your Hubby Many Many blessings Amen," a fan wrote.

