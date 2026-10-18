Outcry as Nursing Student Dies at Psychiatric Hospital After Asthma Attack
- Taiwo Godwin Ayodeji, a Post-Basic Nursing student, collapsed while playing football and was rushed to the hospital's emergency unit
- An eyewitness alleged that oxygen equipment placed on Ayodeji was not switched on when he arrived at the facility
- The Federal Neuropsychiatric Hospital, Aro, confirmed the death and announced an investigation into the circumstances
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A Post-Basic Nursing student, Taiwo Godwin Ayodeji, has died at the Federal Neuropsychiatric Hospital, Aro, Abeokuta, Ogun State, after suffering an asthma attack, with allegations of medical negligence now surrounding the incident.
Ayodeji, who was enrolled at the School of Nursing, Aro, was a known asthma patient. According to an eyewitness, he developed breathing difficulties during a football game and was rushed to the hospital's emergency unit. A friend who accompanied him said Ayodeji was still walking unaided when he arrived at the facility.
What the eyewitness alleged
Daily Trust reported that the eyewitness claimed that although Ayodeji was connected to an oxygen supply, the equipment was not switched on. By the time the medical team fully attended to him, his condition had worsened significantly, with a weak pulse and dilated pupils already noted. Attempts to secure his airway proved unsuccessful, and he was subsequently pronounced dead.
The same eyewitness alleged that this was the second death involving a nurse from the School of Nursing, Aro, at the facility within the same year, a claim that has deepened unease among students and colleagues at the institution.
Hospital confirms death, launches investigation
In a statement issued on Saturday and signed by Public Relations Officer Ajibola Joseph Oluwatoyin Abiola on behalf of the Acting Provost and Medical Director, the hospital confirmed that Ayodeji died while receiving care at its General Medical Practice Unit (GMPU).
The management said it was "deeply saddened" by the loss and announced that an investigation into the circumstances of his death was underway. The hospital gave assurances that the inquiry would be thorough, impartial, and transparent, and urged the public to remain calm while the process continues.
See a video of the allegation on X here:
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Source: Legit.ng
Bada Yusuf (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Yusuf Amoo Bada is an accomplished writer with over 5 years of experience in journalism and writing, he is also politics and current affairs editor with Legit.ng. He holds B.A in Literature from OAU, and Diploma in Mass Comm. He has obtained certificates in Google's Advance Digital Reporting, News Lab workshop. He previously worked as an Editor with OperaNews. Best Editor of the Year for Politics and Current Affairs Desk (2023) by Legit.ng. Contact: bada.yusuf.amoo@corp.legit.ng