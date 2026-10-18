Taiwo Godwin Ayodeji, a Post-Basic Nursing student, collapsed while playing football and was rushed to the hospital's emergency unit

An eyewitness alleged that oxygen equipment placed on Ayodeji was not switched on when he arrived at the facility

The Federal Neuropsychiatric Hospital, Aro, confirmed the death and announced an investigation into the circumstances

A Post-Basic Nursing student, Taiwo Godwin Ayodeji, has died at the Federal Neuropsychiatric Hospital, Aro, Abeokuta, Ogun State, after suffering an asthma attack, with allegations of medical negligence now surrounding the incident.

Ayodeji, who was enrolled at the School of Nursing, Aro, was a known asthma patient. According to an eyewitness, he developed breathing difficulties during a football game and was rushed to the hospital's emergency unit. A friend who accompanied him said Ayodeji was still walking unaided when he arrived at the facility.

Psychiatric hospital confirms death of student nurse Photo Credit: @iambabtee

Source: Twitter

What the eyewitness alleged

Daily Trust reported that the eyewitness claimed that although Ayodeji was connected to an oxygen supply, the equipment was not switched on. By the time the medical team fully attended to him, his condition had worsened significantly, with a weak pulse and dilated pupils already noted. Attempts to secure his airway proved unsuccessful, and he was subsequently pronounced dead.

The same eyewitness alleged that this was the second death involving a nurse from the School of Nursing, Aro, at the facility within the same year, a claim that has deepened unease among students and colleagues at the institution.

Hospital confirms death, launches investigation

In a statement issued on Saturday and signed by Public Relations Officer Ajibola Joseph Oluwatoyin Abiola on behalf of the Acting Provost and Medical Director, the hospital confirmed that Ayodeji died while receiving care at its General Medical Practice Unit (GMPU).

The management said it was "deeply saddened" by the loss and announced that an investigation into the circumstances of his death was underway. The hospital gave assurances that the inquiry would be thorough, impartial, and transparent, and urged the public to remain calm while the process continues.

See a video of the allegation on X here:

Makinde increases salaries of LAUTECH Teaching Hospital cleaners

Legit.ng earlier reported that Oyo Governor Seyi Makinde approved a salary increase for cleaners at the LAUTECH Teaching Hospital in Ogbomoso.

The raise followed a direct appeal by the cleaners when they met the governor during his visit to the hospital.

Makinde also urged striking hospital workers to resume dialogue with his administration over their grievances.

Source: Legit.ng