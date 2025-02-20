Nigerian gospel singer, Moses Bliss’ wife, Marie, has made her husband’s 30th birthday celebration a special one

On February 20, 2025, the Christian musician turned the milestone age and Marie penned down a love letter for him

Marie Bliss’ romantic post about her husband on Instagram got several social media users gushing over them

Nigerian gospel singer, Moses Bliss’ 30th birthday was made extra special by his wife, Marie Bliss.

To mark her man’s milestone age on February 20, 2025, Marie Bliss took to her Instagram page to share a series of new photos of her husband looking regal in Nigerian traditional attire.

Marie accompanied the photos with a lengthy caption where she showered praises on Moses while celebrating his achievements in just 30 years.

She wrote:

“Wishing a man after God’s very own heart a happy 30th birthday! Wow look at all God has done through you in under 30 years it is astonishing to behold. The legacy you are already building with your life is exemplary, exceptional and inspiring. You are the epitome of grace, an uplifter and nurturer, always one step ahead and setting the pace with such discipline, excellence and humility.Truly it has been 3 decades of God’s grace and I know greater lies ahead for you. I love you sunshine you’re the bestesssst , ❤️ PS, you look AMAZING, Fiiiiiiine gentleman 😍, regalllll”

In a subsequent note, Marie noted that she was just starting and that she would be celebrating her man’s birthday all year. In her words:

“P.ss @mosesbliss We’re just warming up 😏 😉 just stretching 🙆🏾‍♀️ We will be celebrating all year round 🤝🏾 kind regards me .”

See her post below:

Reactions as Marie celebrates Moses Bliss’ 30th birthday

Several internet users gushed over Marie’s birthday message to Moses Bliss:

Yaafrimpomaa_ said:

“Happiest Birthday to Benefit Boy🎉🎉🎉.”

Mwaisa_fashion_tz said:

“Picture of the day 😍😍 Happy Birthday mana of God😍.”

Adesolafiyinfoluwa said:

“Happy Birthday MOG. God bless and continue to keep you.”

Queenmercyjay said:

“Happy birthday brother. God bless you 🙏.”

Different_lamar_clothing said:

“This is the doing of the Lord ❤️.”

Fairblacboy said:

“Happy birthday MOG.”

_nancy.macaulay.victor said:

“Happy birthday 🎈🎂 to him.”

Rutijons_utensils said:

“To your Hubby🎉🎉🎉Many Many blessings Amen.”

Francisca_harry said:

“Happy birthday daddy wey Dey pamper 🙌.”

Moses Bliss speaks on Ebuka Songs' contract

Legit.ng previously reported that the singer dismissed rumours that he held grudges against his former signee.

Moses said Ebuka Songs ended what should have been a three-year contract after 11 months.

The singer added that despite Ebuka's unexpected exit, he harboured no ill feelings towards him.

