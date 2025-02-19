Nigerian actress Regina Daniels seems unbothered amid the rumours involving her husband, Ned Nwoko

Legit.ng reported that social media was earlier rocked with the claims that the billionaire senator was behind the actress’ colleague Chika Ike’s pregnancy

A new video of the actress in the company of her family members surfaced as netizens argued over the current state of her marriage

Nigerian actress Regina Daniels trended online amid rumours trailing her marriage to billionaire politician Ned Nwoko.

Recall that the actress’ husband was accused of being responsible for her colleague Chika Ike’s pregnancy. Rumours also claimed that he was on the verge of making her his seventh wife.

Regina Daniels relishes wraps of fufu amid rumours rocking her marriage. Credit: @princenednwoko, @chikaike

Although Senator Ned Nwoko, through a director for communication, denied fathering a child with his actress wife's colleague, Chika Ike.

Through his spokesperson, the billionaire also reacted to rumours about him taking the Nollywood actress as his seventh wife and that she was bearing his child.

Also, Chika Ike came forward to dismiss the rumours, pointing out how she has managed to live a private life.

In all of these, fans and netizens are having a hard time believing that the politician and his wife’s colleague.

The recent video of Regina in a lively mood with her best friend Kassie caught the attention of many online.

The two friends were presented with wraps of fufu and a bowl of rich native soup as they savoured the meal.

Regina and her friend went on to jokingly state that she had been crying and, therefore, needed food for strength to continue.

They both made jest of the situation, prompting a series of questions from internet users.

Watch the video below:

Fans react to clip of Regina Daniels eating fufu

See what internet users are saying:

fancycart_ng wrote:

"I won't be surprised if she intentionally deactivated her account just to get you all talking...😂😂😂 She enjoys the clout."

itz_ninuola said:

"Lowkey she go lock herself up inside one room again and cry again."

jessey_luxury_autos wrote:

"Na who Dey bothered Dey act unbothered pass… this video is really unnecessary… it’s been awhile we see person talk for your video so that means it’s true and ur hurt."

clintramoni said:

"Diversional therapy.. This is the most scariest way hurt people behave format wey done cast."

mhiz_lotti wrote:

"I sha love her friends 😂😂😂 “Chop well so you go see strength cry”

stephanieaniobi said:

" I give it to Regina. There is this authenticity about her. Plus she acts very matured for her age sometimes, good qualities to have in my opinion. About her marriage to Ned, e no concern this user..."

man_like_micah:

"Una shaa too mumu for Nigeria Walahi. If actually nothin happened why all this videos to show that you’re happy and unbothered. Smh."

techie_on_lipstick:

"Lol when una do video finish, u go under your duvet go cry.. 😂😂😂 we all know this kind of fake happiness, your seniors in the industry have done it before."

Ned Nwoko spotted with foreign models

In a previous report, Regina Daniels and her husband Senator Prince Ned Munir Nwoko continued to make headlines.

Recall that rumours trailing their marriage claimed that Regina’s colleague, Chika Ike, was about to be the senator’s seventh wife.

A video made the waves online capturing the couple in a lush nighttime hangout with about 4 foreign models.

