Saida BOJ has reacted after Blessing CEO came for her and the outfit she wore to perform a few days ago

Blessing CEO was the first to start by abusing Saida BOJ and her dress, she also pointed out flaws on her chest

Reacting to the call-out, Saida BOJ dragged Blessing and her parents, she exposed the number of men who fathered her children

Sarah Idaji Ojone, also known as Saida BOJ and self acclaimed relationship expert, Blessing Okoro, better known as Blessing CEO have resumed their online hostility after many months of taking a break.

Legit.ng had reported that the two have been on each other neck since 2024 and have been dragging each other online over an unending feud.

In a new video made by the singer and girl child advocate, she replied Blessing CEO for coming for her. Blessing had accused Saida BOJ of wearing second hand cloth to perform at a show.

In the recording, Saida BOJ disclosed that Blessing CEO was calling her high fashion wear okrika. She called Rahman Jago, the cloth dealer, who sold the attire to her, and asked if he sells used clothes.

The lady, who was blasted by Portable, last year called Blessing CEO an empty can that cannot get married.

She also claimed that Blessing CEO does not look like a lady but a man. Saida BOJ asked Blessing CEO if she was the one to wear a suit or wedding gown on her wedding day.

Saida BOJ blasts Blessing CEO's parents

In the recoding, Saida BOJ went for the relationship expert's parents. According to her, it was hunger that made her parents give her out in early marriage.

She alleged that Blessing CEO's parents used her bride price to eat dinner. She also added that Blessing CEO's father cannot stand where her own father can.

See the video here:

What fans said about Saida BOJ's video

Netizens reacted to the video of Saida BOJ abusing Blessing CEO. Here are some of the comments below:

@mariam_abimboye:

"Hug I just love this saidaboj."

@p.e.r.l.y.n:

"Is too much for her, you don’t want her to breathe anymore."

@akujobimimi:

"2025 go really long. She finished her."

@favourito30:

"That my girl, ehnehn so blessing them use ur bride price for dinner wow but fr blessing rest no one is dragging ur wrestler with u."

@rimaowens01:

"2025 no go easy oh."

@30bgfam_001:

"Involving parents is a no for me."

@chyoma_official:

"Saida Shey you be chef??? Because you sabi cook ooo."

@emma_mighty_:

"You don't know anything keep quiet."

@kellamillz:

"Abeg you all should rest the year just started."

Saida BOJ speaks about men, money

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that the lady had claimed that a man must have N50 million in his account before he can think about marriage.

The singer was on guest on Blessing CEO's podcast when she made the claim.

According to her, marriage has a lot of expenses, which included taking care of children and their mother.

