Media personality Saida Boj has slammed content creator Egungun and his wife Pashotah after his private video went viral

She noted that Pashotah should be ashamed of herself for defending her allegedly cheating husband

Saida Boj advised Egungun's wife to make a decision about her husband and she revealed how he doesn't have a limit with his cheating habit

Media personality Sarah Idaji Ojone, aka Saida Boj, has described content Kuye Adegoke, aka Egungun, as a serial cheat and she criticised his wife Pashotah for defending him instead of cautioning him.

She said that when Egungun interviewed her on his show, he looked at her lustfully. Besides, he had slept with different ladies and she knew some of them.

Saida Boj tackles Egungun's wife foe standing by him after his private video trended online. Image credit: @saidaboj, @pashotah

Saida Boj added that she was ashamed of Egungun's wife's decision to stand by him after his cheating drama. According to her, Egungun engaged Pashotah out of pity because she suffered with him, and not because he loved her.

She also encouraged Pashotah to take whatever amount she needed from the content creator and leave him because his cheating behaviour will not stop. The media personality also rained insults on Egungun for bringing someone to his show to lambast her.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as Saida Boj drags Egungun

Check out some of the reactions as Saida Boj tackles Egungun and his wife over their viral video below:

@golden_ivy_luxuryhair:

"A woman who’s desperate about marriage don’t care about her happiness."

@officialvivianluv:

"This girl mind your business and focus on your music. Wetin concern you if nah pity he take marry her Nawa o."

@glowie_castoie:

"My own be say how would a young lady come out to defend man? Adam. She should have just been mute and don’t even say anything."

@shencobullionz:

"But you said make girls dey get multiple guys, then why you want a man not to have multiple ladies."

VDM reacts to Egungun's viral video

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Egungun's viral video has continued to gather mixed reactions from social media users.

Media personality Verydarkman (VDM) noted that his private video had also trended, and people needed to be extra careful.

He also lambasted netizens who were shading the size of Egungun's private organ and advised him on how to handle his wife.

