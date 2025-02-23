“Ayebo Ayeba”: Solomon Buchi, Others React to Video of Hype Man Performing During Church Service
- A fun video of a hype man gingering worshipper during a church service has gone viral on social media
- The hype man also started performing with Naira Marley's popular 'Ayebo Ayeba' line on his hit song Giddem
- The video has sparked reactions from many Nigerian Christians including popular writer Solomon Buchi
Nigerians are reacting to a trending video of a church with a hypeman performing during a service on social media.
The video, which emerged online on Sunday, February 23, has since gone viral as it showed a young hype man imitating popular singer Segun Johnson's style of performance.
In a bid to ginger worshippers at the service, the hype man started his performance with Naira Marley's popular 'Ayebo Ayeba' line on his hit song Giddem.
The hypeman during his performance also spoke about God as the worshipper cheered him on before handing the mic to another colleague on stage.
Nathaniel Bassey uses Moses Bliss 'wife as example for the single ladies during Hallelujah Challenge
Solomon Buchi, others react to video
While some Nigerians kicked against it, others argue it doesn’t matter and that it brings glory to God. Popular Christian writer, Solomon Buchi was among those who reacted to the video on the page it was shared.
"Hype man in church?" I miss when church was just calm hymns and simplicity. What is happening in churches?" Solomon wrote in the comment section.
The Christian writer further expressed displeasure in a series of posts via his official X handle. He wrote:
"Praise and worship sessions in church should not be a cleaner version of nightclubs. There was a time people of the world emulated Christians, now we emulate the world, because we no longer prioritize sanctification and consecration. Young Christians want to have hype men in check, dress like church baddies, have sex before marriage and cohabit and keep talking."
See Solomon Buchi's tweet below:
Below is another tweet by Solomon Buchi:
Watch video of hypeman in church below:
Legit.ng captured more reactions that trailed the video, read them below:
iam_natureteaofficial:
mzkkluv said:
"Until he go mistakenly talk “ small Yansh Dey shake."
official_pc_ezenwa commented:
"Y'all remember what Pastor Chris said?..... self praise and worship, all na show.
psalmmieplace said:
"Church is a spiritual place of worship. The bible says " those that must worship Him must worship in SPIRIT AND IN TRUTH" the Church is not a place of physical exercise! This is wrong in all sense!"
ifeomanebe said:
"Theirs no guide to loving and praising God. We all have ways of communicating with him personally. Totally love it."
vnexanthony:
"Which church is ds abeg...make i go vibe for the Lord...cos i dont know what u ppl r saying. Is there a certain way to praise God?? Please praise God however and whenever u can dont let naysayers stop you."
Solomon Buchi marks wedding anniversary
Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Solomon Buchi and his wife marked their second wedding anniversary in style.
Buchi used the opportunity to announce that they were expecting their first baby.
Taking to the caption of his anniversary celebration, he disclosed that they were celebrating with their greatest blessing.
Source: Legit.ng
