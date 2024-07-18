A video of Wizkid in the studio recording new music is making the rounds in the social media space

In the clip, he was in the company of some guys, who were listening and watching him as he sang

The clip sparked reactions from 30BG fans as they clashed with Wizkid FC over the viral recording

Afrobeat singer, Ayodeji Balogun, popularly known as Wizkid, has reportedly hit the studio again to record a new song.

In the viral video, the music act, who marked his birthday recently, was seen in the company of about four men. He held a microphone and was singing.

At one point, he stopped singing and started laughing, prompting those watching him to burst into laughter as well.

Wizkid's video sparks reactions from 30BG

In the comment section, 30BG reacted and taunted him over his habits of recording songs and not releasing them.

However, Wizkid FC tried to defend the music act as they stated that the video was an old one.

Recall that a man had accused the Ojuelegba crooner of not releasing songs recorded with other artists.

Below is the video:

Fans react as Wizkid hits studio

Legit.ng compiled reactions of netizens about Wizkid's video. Here are some comments below:

@seun_kushimo:

"The video don tey nah."

@_big_fundz___:

"Na big wiz foot step zino dey follow man no dey hold phone why recording."

@vic__tor___96:

"Unreleased songs wah this man get go reach build another artist career."

@trolling_1234567890:

"Nah still mid recording flop song."

@allwellmayowa:

"The video don old abeg."

@tcm_cholo:

"Song wey he fit no release ."

@rdiego__:

"Morayo."

@ororo.44:

"As Igbo no de e hand so the music no go sweet."

@tinnydc_xx:

"Morayo the Album coming soon."

@investor_idan_121:

"Biggest bird."

Wizkid's fans declare public holiday

Legit.ng earlier reported that Wizkid's fans known as FC declared a public holiday as the singer marked his 34th birthday on July 16, 2024.

In a video that surfaced online, a lady declared that no one should work all over Nigeria and there should be no movement.

According to her, FC have been saving money since last year, which they plan to send to Wizkid and his fans.

