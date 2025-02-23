Nigerian singer Wizkid recently warmed hearts with his surprise visit to his ex-signee, LAX’s mother

The Grammy-winning musician was captured on video as he stormed her residence and prostrated to respectfully greet her

The heartwarming display between Wizkid and LAX’s mother got several fans praising the singer’s treatment of elders

Nigerian singer Ayodeji Balogun aka Wizkid made headlines over the surprise visit he paid to his former signee Damilola Abdulrasaq Afolabi aka LAX’s mother’s house.

In a video making the rounds on social media, LAX’s mother was seen being ushered down the staircase by members of her household to see who came to visit her.

The old woman was in suspense till she spotted Wizkid. The Grammy-winning musician also quickly laid flat on the floor in prostration to show respect according to Yoruba culture.

Nigerians react as Wizkid pays surprise visit to LAX's mother. Photos: @izzlax / IG, @itzbasito / X

Source: Instagram

LAX’s mother was filled with excitement and she quickly gave Wizkid a tight hug while shrieking in excitement and calling him her child.

Another part of the video showed LAX’s mother seated beside Wizkid on a sofa and showering him with strong words of prayers. The singer made sure to say amen to her words.

See the heartwarming video below:

Reactions as Wizkid surprises LAX’s mum

The video of Wizkid’s surprise visit to LAX’s mother soon became a trending topic after it went viral. Several netizens were touched by the display with many of them commending Wizkid for showing respect the right way to his elders:

Fans praise Wizkid over surprise visit to LAX's mum. Photos: @wizkidayo

Source: Instagram

Davokonett_update said:

“Big Wiz get respect for elders. I notice that in him. God blessing Big Wiz 🙏🏼.”

Brownfollyvat said:

“This guy too get love .....no doubt.”

Declutterbymhorenike said:

“Smiling from ear to ear 😊.”

Nkemdibe said:

“So sweet 🥰.”

Officialsmithempire said:

“Santa wizy dey for everybody.”

Unlimited_mercy97 said:

“Omo ehn mama is full of happiness 😊.”

Lukzeez wrote:

“See as I dey blush!!!”

Divine.nifty said:

“Just small visit big wiz visit Naija, everywhere don scatter 😂.”

Bigguncc_c said:

“Never lose your OMOLUABI no matter your status 😍😍 PROUD YORUBA BOY.”

Cashkid_trillionz' wrote:

“Mama wey watch u grow nothing concern am with steeze oh, she was just happy seeing him, not even because he's popular or celeb, NH just dat feeling of the love.”

No_evil23 wrote:

“Big wiz get respect.”

Wizkid's son refuses to dance on TikTok

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Wizkid’s first son, Boluwatife, was in the news for refusing to dance on TikTok.

Just recently, a video made the rounds of Boluwatife with a friend who tried to get him to dance to Wizkid’s song, Kese.

In the clip, the friend set the phone on the ground with the camera still rolling before moving back to be in frame and start his dance steps. However, Boluwatife seemed to be uninterested despite his friend’s attempt at cajoling him to join him dancing. Instead, Wizkid’s son smiled sheepishly at the camera while maintaining his composure.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng