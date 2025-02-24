Mr Badmus, aka Zah Nation boss, better known as Portable has come around with new music as he is set to release an EP

The Nigerian street act, who was recently declared wanted and ultimately released from custody, has shared the new title of his EP, 'Ogo Wanted'

The singer made this new announcement via his official Instagram, page, which has now generated mixed reactions from his fans

Habeeb Okikiola Badmus, better known as Portable Zazu, has again made headlines most unexpectedly.

One would assume that following his debacle with the Ogun state government and the police, Portable will simmer down for a while and be low-key, but the reverse is the case.

Portable releases a new EP after his release from police custody. Credit: @portablebaeby

Source: Instagram

The music maker has just teased his loyal fans and online family with his new Extended Play, dubbed "Ogo Wanted".

This comes after he was declared wanted by the police, arraigned in court, and later granted a bail of N2 million, allegedly paid by Davido. Zeh Nation boss' new move has come as a shock to many, considering he was warned to watch his mouth henceforth.

It is unclear what the content of the EP is yet, but fans have been reacting to the new development.

See his post here:

It will be recalled that the embattled Nigerian singer Portable hinted at plans to embark on a pilgrimage to Mecca after his chat with Pasuma recently surfaced online, wherein he pleaded with the Fuji musician to send him to Mecca.

Fans have been anticipating Pasuma's response to the chat.

Portable's Ogo Wanted EP triggers reactions from netizens. Credit: @portablebaeby

Source: Instagram

How fans reacted to Portable's new EP

Read some reactions as compiled by Legit.ng below:

@taodam_:

"Olorin pajawiri tunti deee."

@lolliana6:

"Portable no go talk keh 😂 Oya gbe wa debe werey Olorin tia 😂😂😂."

@ijesaekun said:

"If them talk day make he no talk them no talk say make he no sing 😂."

@grimirving said:

"This guy don go sing again, e dey produce like 10 tracks in a week 😂😂😂."

@obaksolo said:

"I saw someone said the Meaning of OGO is ORIGINAL GANGȘTAR OKIKIOLA."

@harbakemie said:

"I knew this was coming but I didn't know it would be so soon 😂😂😂 please tell us what happened, Make the song no too long o."

@adedoyin___santiago said:

"Go and bail your Signee before you drop song Shameless Guy😂."

@theonlyimmam said:

"Then say make you no talk online again so na song you wan dey use talk now ? Joyce 😂."

@ambitious_o1 said:

"Na from this ep we go know everything wey sup 😂 na only make you no talk on soso media them ban , no be music 😂😂😂😂😂😂."

Portable warns those comparing him with Asake

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, Portable shared a video where he warned against comparison with his colleague, Asake as he named the singer he looked like.

In the clip, he bragged that he had gone international and that his wealth was not from Empire records.

He called the artists, who had helped him in the past, and boasted that he was still making money from their influence.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng