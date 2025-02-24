Dominic Mary Nnenna, a skincare vendor, was preparing for her wedding when her husband asked her an important question

She was asked to choose between N18 million or a flamboyant traditional wedding ceremony, and she got her wish

Fans were excited for her, and they shared their observation about the choice of the bride in the comment section of her post

A bride-to-be, Dominic Mary Nnenna, who is also a skin vendor, was planning her wedding when her husband showed her a paper.

On the paper, she had to make a choice between two things written on the paper.

Her husband had written N18 million and a lavish traditional wedding ceremony. Mary's husband asked her to choose between the two, and she picked one.

Dominic Mary asks question

In the recording shared after Mary had made her choice, she asked her husband if he was indeed going to give her her choice, and her man said yes.

The skincare vendor later took the N18million and she had a traditional wedding.

Dominic Mary's wedding

As agreed by the husband-to-be, Mary had a small traditional ceremony with less than 70 people in attendance.

During the ceremony, the skincare vendor was sprayed a few naira notes, and she did her wine carrying ceremony to her husband.

After the ceremony, the bride followed her husband in his car and left the venue of the ceremony.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to Dominic Marys' video

Netizens reacted to the video of the skincare vendor at her traditional ceremony. Here are some of the comments below:

@mizblessing 8428 reacted:

"I’ll chose the money even if it was 10m I’ll still chose it because no be my family dey feed me I’m not ding anything to impress anyone but to be happy."

@martha.johnsosn stated:

"The song says it all congratulations."

@house of cheche1 reacted:

"So beautiful!!!! Congratulations. Igbo woman moves."

@angelisticforyou said:

"Congratulations, you chose right. The money is better oo than big wedding. God bless your union."

@chivancy_makeover shared:

"Best decision. I love it. If I was trhe ioen, I will also do the same thing too."

@perpgyoflife commented:

"Wise choice. congratulations."

@chidinmaqueency reacted:

"Igbo women, we too love money, congratulations once again."

@trendy_children_thtrift said:

"Your laughter is so beautiful. Congratulations ma'am."

Theophilus Sunday's wedding pictures trends

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that pictures from Theophilus Sunday and his Jamaican wife's wedding surfaced on social media.

The quiet wedding was captured in beautiful photos and videos which were taken from the reception of the wedding ceremony.

The love birds were seen in loved up positions, and they smiled at each other

