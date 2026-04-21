Chelsea have won just one of their last seven matches across all competitions under struggling manager Liam Rosenior

The Premier League club has decided to continue backing manager Rosenior despite poor results

Chelsea’s UEFA Champions League qualification hopes are fading with only five games remaining

Chelsea have made a decisive call on the future of head coach Liam Rosenior following a worrying dip in form, choosing to stand by the under-fire manager despite a run of just one win in their last seven matches.

The Blues’ recent struggles have put their Champions League hopes in serious doubt, but the club’s hierarchy appear willing to show patience for now.

Liam Rosenior has been given a vote of confidence by the Chelsea board despite the recent run of poor results by the Blues. Photo by Darren Walsh

Source: Getty Images

It has been a difficult spell for Chelsea, with performances and results both falling below expectations.

Since their emphatic 7-0 FA Cup win over Port Vale, the Blues have struggled to maintain any momentum in the Premier League.

Defeats have piled up, and even more concerning has been their lack of goals as Chelsea have failed to score in five of their last six matches, a statistic that highlights the attacking struggles plaguing the team, Transfermarkt reports.

Their latest setback, a defeat to Manchester United, has left the Blues seven points behind Liverpool in the race for a top-five finish.

With only a handful of games left in the league, the gap looks increasingly difficult to close.

The poor run has also sparked frustration among supporters, with many questioning the direction of the London club during this crucial stage of the season.

Chelsea board stands firm on Rosenior decision

Despite the mounting pressure, Chelsea’s board has made it clear they are not ready to part ways with Rosenior.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the club’s message remains one of support and belief in the manager.

Romano, speaking on YouTube, explained that Chelsea’s hierarchy understands the challenges Rosenior has faced since taking over mid-season, particularly without the benefit of a full pre-season to implement his ideas.

“Chelsea are in a difficult situation in terms of results. No goals scored in the last four Premier League games, and four defeats,” Romano said.

“But the message from the club is still to support the manager and believe in the manager… it’s a result business, we know that, and Chelsea can’t continue like this.”

The decision reflects a more measured approach from a club historically known for quick managerial changes. However, patience may only last so long if results do not improve quickly.

Chelsea’s Champions League dreams hanging by a thread

Chelsea’s ambitions of returning to Europe’s elite competition are now in serious jeopardy as the Blues are sitting outside the top five, and their margin for error has disappeared completely.

Chelsea have endured a miserable few weeks, losing six of their last seven matches across all competitions. Photo by John Walton

Source: Getty Images

Another defeat, particularly against a side like Brighton & Hove Albion, could effectively end Chelsea’s hope of qualifying for European football altogether next season.

Rosenior’s record, averaging 1.42 points per game, offers only slight improvement over former manager Graham Potter, adding to the debate around his long-term suitability.

For now, Chelsea are sticking with their man. But with pressure mounting from fans, results worsening, and the season nearing its conclusion, the coming weeks could prove decisive in shaping both Rosenior’s future and the club’s direction.

Psychic cat predicts Chelsea vs Brighton clash

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nimbus Pronos, the feline oracle, has shared its prediction for the Premier League match between Brighton and Chelsea.

Brighton will host the world champions at the AMEX Stadium on Tuesday, April 21, at 8 pm, as both sides seek a win to boost their chances of securing a European spot.

Source: Legit.ng