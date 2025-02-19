The desire to flaunt one's partner on social media can come with positive responses or negative remarks

Some celebrities have been attacked by netizens because they chose not to keep their relationships and marriages offline

Legit.ng takes a look at some of these celebrities including Veekee James and others who were lambasted for their public display of love

When a celebrity finds love and decides to show it off, the expectations from netizens cannot be controlled. Public figures have been advised to keep their marriages private and the reasons have been given over the years.

Legit.ng highlights some celebs who have fallen prey to the hands of people who were uncomfortable with how they told their love stories on social media.

Veekee James and others who were dragged for showing off their partners online. Image credit: @veekee_james, @mercychinwo

Source: Instagram

1. Veekee James and her husband Femi Atere

Fashion designer Victoria James, aka Veekee James, often makes the news for her creative dresses. However, she gets dragged whenever she flaunts her husband Femi Atere online.

It has been alleged that she is wealthier than her husband, spurring whatever the husband does for her to be labeled as she did it herself.

Despite the comments from trolls, the 29-year-old has not stopped to display her love story online.

2. Mercy Chinwo and hubby Pastor Blessed Uzochikwa

34-year-old gospel singer, Mercy Chinwo-Blessed, was advised by netizens to keep her marriage private when she got married to Pastor Blessed Uzochikwa in 2022.

Among the many advisers was an Ebonyi state legislator, Maria Ude Nwachi, who told Chinwo to desist from flaunting what her husband bought for her online. Her statement came in the period the Excess Love hitmaker's hubby bought her a brand new car for her 31st birthday.

Maria Ude Nwachi wrote on her Facebook page:

“Mercy Chinwo & hubby, avoid unnecessary show on social media. Don’t invite scrutiny on yourselves. Biko. Clarification: this type of show by a woman of the Bible will bring nothing good for her. One investigation into their doing might burst a lot and those hailing them won’t be able to help them out of it."

3. Moses Bliss and Marie Wiseborn

Gospel singer Moses Bliss got married to his wife Marie Wiseborn in Ghana in 2024. Shortly after, the Too Faithful hitmaker regularly shared pictures and videos of himself and his wife, which unsettled some people.

He was advised to keep his marriage private so that it wouldn't crash. However, some trolls took advantage of the situation to make unpleasant comments about his wife's dress sense.

Moses Bliss' star-studded wedding had his colleagues such as Nathaniel Bassey, Mercy Chinwo, Tope Alabi, Victor Thompson, and Ebuka Songs, among others in attendance.

Moses and Marie welcomed their first child recently and they were celebrated by many people online and offline.

4. Yul Edochie and Judy Austin

Nollywood actor Yul Edochie is a constant prey for trolls whenever he flaunts his second wife Judy Austin on social media.

Despite being trolled, it does not stop the movie star from displaying the love he has for his second wife publicly

Yul's marriage to his first wife May Edochie hit the rocks in 2022 after the actor took Judy as a second wife, which May objected to.

5. Blessing CEO and IVD

Relationship expert Blessing Okoro, aka Blessing CEO, and her lover and car dealer Ikechukwu Ogbonna, aka IVD, often flaunt their love online.

Recall that Blessing was among the people who asked Veekee James to stop displaying her husband on social media. However, she was now doing the same thing.

Many people have criticised her romance with IVD following the tragic death of his wife Bimbo, who was a victim of a fire accident in 2022.

Yul Edochie flaunt Judy Austin

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Celebrity couple Yul Edochie and Judy Austin were back in the news over ent

The actor took to social media to share a romantic video of them accompanied by a sweet caption about Judy.

Yul’s continued declaration of love for his second wife triggered a series of comments from angry Nigerians.

