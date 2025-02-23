A man and his wife trusting God to have a child and other financial blessings dressed like their miracle during a Hallelujah Challenge

The woman wore a big gown like a heavily pregnant woman as she danced with newborn baby clothes

People thronged the couple's comment section to encourage their faith as they celebrated their expected blessings

A Nigerian couple who joined Nathaniel Bassey's Hallelujah Challenge praise section made a video about it.

On the day Nathaniel told them to dress like their miracle, the married couple used prop to show the blessings they were expecting.

The couple dressed like parents as they danced. Photo source: @debbyperry10, Instagram/nathanielblow

Hallelujah Challenge's expected blessings

The woman had baby clothes placed on a box to show that she was expecting God to bless her with a baby.

The woman's stomach looked a little bit bulgy, suggesting she may have also faked a pregnancy as a way of dressing her miracle.

The couple (@debbyperry10) had matching clothes, with the husband wearing a flowing agbada to show he also needed God to change both his social and financial status.

The couple showed they were fully prepared for their Hallelujah session. Photo source: @debbyperry10

Faith during Hallelujah Challenge

During the Hallelujah Challenge, the husband had a key on his finger to express his need for a car. It was to tell if the white paper in one of his hands was an international passport or a wad of cash in faith.

Many people who reacted to the couple's video congratulated them as if they already had their blessings. The couple felt encouraged by the comments.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

user5642666668671 said:

"Sorry ma'am. I couldn't come for your child dedication,it clashed with my wedding date, congratulations."

The woman replied:

"Wow. Congratulations ma’am."

kirah265mendu said:

"Husbands who are participating in this are wonderful!"

Beckky115 said:

"Congratulations, my regards to my baby boy i won't be able to attend because i will be going to turkey to get some things so i can restock my shop."

UnlimitedJoy01 said:

"Sorry I was not able to come for your child dedication it the same day with my wedding day."

Angudha said:

"Congratulations mama for your baby is here already, now tomorrow dont do the bump, carry your baby in your arms my love for you have given birth in the name of Jesus."

Mawutin_idowu said:

"I love the comment section, I'm so teary. Mama Ejima how are your babies? my love to them."

I’m blessed said:s

"Husband and wife that prays together receive their miracle very fast congratulations in 9months time we di cam visiting."

Floxy K said:

"The latest mama Ejima I would love to attend their dedication but sorry my love, my wedding thanks giving is the same day Biko nnem greet them for me and take care of them cuz I'm going to have mine."

