Sonia Ighalo has shared a series of posts in reaction to allegation of trolling her ex-husband, Jude Odion

A blogger had claimed that Sonia had not moved on but was still trolling the father of her three children

Fans also reacted to the post and shared their observation about the mother of three and her attitude

Footballer Jude Ighalo’s ex-wife, Sonia Desuwa, has reacted to the allegation that she has been trolling the footballer.

A blogger had claimed that Sonia had been trolling her ex-husband. The writer also advised her to concentrate on her new found lover.

Reacting to the allegation, she sent the writer to the gallows and bragged about her wealth.

According to her, the blogger does not pay her bills. She affirmed that she lives in a multi-million pound home in the choicest area of England.

Sonia added that if the writer sees her outside, she was supposed to prostrate and greet her.

Sonia speaks about her husband

In her post, the mother of three claimed that her ex-husband's mansion in Nigeria was not worth her home in London, where she lives with her children.

Sonia also pointed that she was not on social media to live a fake life and told the blogger to ask for her lover.

Recall that Sonia had knocked off some critics, who accused her of finding it difficult to move on.

Sonia has also appreciated her husband in the past for being good to her despite her stubbornness.

How fans reacted to Sonia's post

Reactions have trailed the post made by Sonia. Here are some of the comments below:

@amahnesii commented:

"When u are always trying to prove you are happy, are you really happy?"

@official_garzy reacted:

"This lady hasn't been able to replace ighalo, Once people can't replace u they begin to stalk you."

@seejoysat said:

"I thought we all allegedly left this woman in 2023 btw your ex husband matter no dey tire you to talk?"

@balo_ng stated:

"When all they ever talk about is their ex partner and former marriage, it shows they are still in love and are regretting lowkey for quitting."

@nikkywyte shared:

"She can actually ignore the Stella oh, but obsession no gree."

@orgamarx wrote:

"See who person been marry. And another man go still marry this one o. Tufiakwa."

@olivia__davids said:

"I thought we moved on from this woman last year?"

@quincy_focus said:

"This woman is going through alot always trolling with imaginary opps Ighalo really escaped a time bomb."

@oluwafunmiajayi stated:

"Healing takes time. I pray she heals."

Sonia opens cans of worms

Legit.ng had reported that Sonia and Jude Ighalo's estranged wife took to social media to publicly discuss her role in his life.

In a lengthy social media rant, Sonia recounted how she facilitated Ighalo's move to the United Kingdom, where he eventually became a player for Watford F.C.

The footballer's ex-wife also revealed a long list of female celebrities he had slept with, including some of the popular Big Brother Naija stars, actresses, and a famous DJ.

