Actress Omoni Oboli had wedded his lover in grand style as the actress shared a lovely picture of the ceremony on social media

Tobe, the first son of the actress got engaged to his lover, Marie a few months ago and the actress also posted it

In the caption of her post, she noted that ceremony took place in the presence of her close friends and family members

Nollywood actress, Omoni Oboli, is over the moon at the recent happenings in her family which have brought her immense joy.

Legit.ng had reported that the actress had shared the good news after her fist son, Tobe, got engaged to his lover, Marie, in a beautiful ceremony in January.

The lovebirds decided to take their love story further by getting married to each other and Oboli shared the good news on social media.

"We had the most beautiful ceremony": Congratulations pour in as Omoni Oboli's son weds Oyinbo lover

Omoni Oboli says it was a small ceremony

In the caption of her post, the actress noted that the ceremony took place on a cold winter evening in the presence of close family members and friends.

She noted that it was the most beautiful ceremony ever as she thanked the person who introduced the wedding dress company to her.

Omoni Oboli welcomes daughter-in-law'

In the caption of her post, she welcomed her to the Oboli family. She noted that she was still reeling in the beauty of the colorful ceremony.

The actress who once complained that her son wanted to eat her up thanked God for s successful ceremony.

See the post here:

How fans reacted to the post

Reactions have trailed the post made by Oboli. Here are some of the comment below:

@moabudu:

"This is just so beautiful. The perfect picture of you all. God bless our newlyweds and mum and dad. We look forward to celebrating with you all soon. All my love."

@steivy5653:

"Congratulations."

@asa_bekee__:

"Aww congratulations."

@theonlychigul:

"Congratulations to the whole family."

@chiomakpotha:

"My heart. Only God. Congratulations to the newly weds. Well done Nnamdi and Omoni .This is the Lord's doing and it is marvelous in our eyes."

@charlesuwagbai:

"Congratulations to the Newly weds and families. This is the LORD's doing; It is marvellous in our eyes."

@tiernyolalere:

"Congratulations now mama has a female child oooo."

Omoni Oboli shard bio of son speaking pidgin

Legit.ng had reported that Oboli had celebrated Children's Day with a rare video of her grown-up children.

She shared the clip of one of her sons who stays abroad. He was struggling to speak in pidgin English.

She lamented over how her son was speaking and she complained that her son couldn't speak well.

