A 2026 UTME candidate who scored 304 has expressed his disappointment in himself after seeing his score in English language

The boy, a science student, posted his result online, lamenting that he had been preparing for the English subject since January 2026

While some netizens understood his pain, others tagged his post as ragebait and criticised him for being displeased with his English score

A science student, Imobhio, has expressed mixed feelings after checking his 2026 UTME result.

Imobhio shared a screenshot of his JAMB result, in which he scored 304, on TikTok on April 20.

A science student scored 304 in the 2026 UTME. Photo Credit: @ngllurfoineasff, jamb.gov.ng

Source: TikTok

Boy's reaction to UTME result

Imobhio expressed his disappointment, particularly about his score in the English language, lamenting that he had been preparing for the subject since January 2026.

He further expressed sadness that he had not scored above 304, and hoped he would do better in his other examinations.

The lad stated that he is grateful for his result, nevertheless.

"JAMB RESULT, I’ve acc been reading since January for this..English ooo😭, and I was so pained I didn’t get higher since I was expecting more I really hope I do better in my other exams and I’m really grateful for this sha," he wrote on TikTok.

The boy's result breakdown is: 65 in English, 78 in physics, 74 in biology and 87 in chemistry.

"Guys, do you think it’ll be enough for me to study medicine in UI or UNIBEN?" he asked in the comment section.

A science student reacts after scoring 304 in the 2026 UTME. Photo Credit: @ngllurfoineasff

Source: TikTok

See his UTME result below:

Science student's UTME result gains traction online

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the science student's result below:

owerriiphonedigitalphoto said:

"I advise you start school with this result and probably rewrite next year, if you still want sha, to avoid a bigger disappointment."

Menat🤞🤞 said:

"You guys should stop saying he is ungrateful he stayed it clearly that he was grateful but he targeted higher For me like this my target score nah 345 so it is not bad if he speaks his mind let him be."

Daddy Kii🧛🏻 said:

"Bro, I know how you feel, when I wrote jamb I when had sore eyes bc I really wanted 300+ when I saw 287 people congratulated but I kept sad about the fact that pushing myself to the limit couldn’t still produce my desired result."

DND.precious🥹💔🫧 said:

"Dey there, me wey get 182. I just Dey happy since Dey thank GOD cuz I didn’t expect the score."

colourlessboy💯 said:

"Congratulations 🎉🎉 but nah me get this one ehh I go buy Pepsi for everybody first."

Ms.Jalloh said:

"It's not about ungratefulness and all honestly there are times when one feels disappointed that they didn't get what they hope for and that's okay no need to make him feel bad for expressing his emotion. yes he did well but its not up to what he wanted he never said he didn't appreciate it or is grateful for it."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a man who wrote the UTME three times had shed tears after seeing his 2026 result.

Science student disappointed after checking JAMB result

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a science student got disappointed after checking her JAMB result.

The UTME candidate shared a video where she was checking her JAMB result through the result-checking code. Taking to her TikTok page, she documented the moment on April 19.

The video started with her sending an SMS, "UTME RESULT", using the phone number she used to register for the exam. The result was then followed by her name and registration number.

Source: Legit.ng