Theophilus Sunday and his Jamaican wife, Ashlee White, have finally done their white wedding away from the social media noise and drama

However, the quiet wedding was captured in lovely pictures taken from the reception of the much talked about event

In one of the images, Sunday and his wife were captured in a loved up opposition and they smiled at each other

Gospel singer, Theophilus Sunday, has finally quit the single's club as he has been joined in holy matrimony with his Jamaican wife in an undisclosed location.

Legit.ng had reported that Sunday had taken his fans unaware after he flaunted the love of his life in a lovely picture on social media. It was claimed that they had the first aspect of the wedding in February.

In the picture which was sighted by Legit.ng, the love birds were looking so much alike and they smiled at the camera.

Theophilus Sunday and wife wed in style. Photo credit @bellanaijawedding

Source: Instagram

Theophilus Sunday, wife love up in pictures

In the picture collage seen online, the latest couple posed in a loved position and they both smile at each other.

The groom was wearing a white suit with a black bow tie and black waistcoat. The bride's wedding gown was floor sweeping and she used a cape that flowed from her waist down.

Recall that Sunday announced his engagement to his Jamaican lover in march. He shared lovely pictures they took for the occasion across all his social media pages.

Below are the pictures:

How fans reacted to the post

Netizens have share their views about the wedding pictures of the gospel singer. Here are some of the comments below:

@thomasojo81:

"They look beautiful together. May the Lord bless their marriage.'

@simply_oluwakemisola:

"The evidence of 'seek ye first the Kingdom of GOD, and every other thing shall be added. Glory!."

@ms_dera:

"Indeed God is a rewarder. This lady is sooo beautiful my goodness."

@glamifieddivine:

"This lady has so much class."

@mazenge_mas:

"Ashlee is too beautiful kai."

@sucre_abi:

"My beautiful people."

@nicolejoseph797:

"Congratulations Beautiful People."

@precious_itodo:

"Beautiful couple may God bless their union."

@elegant_onyi:

"So beautiful."

@debbi.xoxo__:

"Effortlessly beautiful."

