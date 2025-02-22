Mohbad's widow Wunmi in a recent statement detailed her husband and singer's last moment before his death

Wunmi in a viral video recalled how Mohbad fell and screamed for water after being injected by a nurse

Mohbad's widow's second interview has she returned to social life has further sparked reactions online

Wunmi, widow of late Ilerioluwa Aloba Mohbad recently detailed an account of the singer's last moment before his demise.

Mohbad's widow who granted a second interview on TVC’s Your View show, where she recalled how she met the singer on the social media app 2Go, alleged that her husband reacted negatively after receiving injections from a nurse called in to treat his wounds.

Wunmi shares how Mohbad's reacted after the nurse injected him. Credit: iammohbad/chudeity

Source: Instagram

Wunmi on TVC recalled how the nurse arrived while she was in the kitchen preparing for their son Liam’s five-month celebration.

According to Wunmi, she followed the nurse upstairs, where Mohbad was treated in the master bedroom due to space constraints in Liam's room.

In her words:

“The nurse examined the wounded part, and I informed her that my husband was an ulcer patient, so she should be careful with what she administered. I asked about the injections, and she mentioned tetanus and other medications. She gave him the first and second injections without issue, but when she administered the third, he immediately asked her to take it out, saying he needed to throw up and urinate.”

Wunmi shared how she helped the late singer to the restroom, where he vomited and urinated. She, however, added that he suddenly fell and began screaming for water, saying his heart was burning after returning from the restroom.

Mohbad was declared dead at hospital. Credit: iammohbad.

Source: Instagram

“We poured water on him, and he asked for the air conditioner because he was feeling extremely hot inside. He started having goosebumps and continued throwing up, so we moved him to Liam’s room, where there was an AC. Still, he was uncomfortable, so we sought help from a neighbor to take him to the hospital because his car was faulty,” Wunmi said.

Sadly upon arrival at the hospital, it was too late as the doctor pronounced him dead.

Watch the video as Wunmi recalls last moment before Mohbad's death below:

Reactions as Wunmi recalls Mohbad's death

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions that trailed the video read them below:

flavours_k.c said:

"Anaphylaxis.... he had a reaction!! With what she's described, this is Anaphylaxis! Can ppl free this girl please!!"

olowe.adeola reacted:

"Truth be told .this lady is saying the truth . however there's is something that struck me in this story .the same way mohbad felt was the same way my husband felt before he gave up in my lap .he may be diabetic and they don't know .bcos a diabetic patient must be extra careful when they have wound."

jorkeh_gold:

"No offense o, just asking the father said he saw a blanket full of blood, we no hear anything from that part, was he throwing up blood ni or wat."

hajjiquduz said:

"Why did she keep quiet for so long ? You started talking when some one stood up and started fighting for justice. It is well sha."

What Wunmi said about Naira Marley

Legit.ng previously reported that Wunmi sent a message to Naira Marley in a viral video.

When asked by the host what she would say to the Marlian boss if she saw him, Wunmi responded that she would tell the singer that deep down, he knows what he did to the late Mohbad.

Reacting to Wunmi's comment, a netizen said:

“This lady has been through a lot, God of the widow please fight for her."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng