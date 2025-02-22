Nigerian media personality Radiogad has made allegations about VeryDarkMan’s relationship with influencer, Jojo of Lele

Shortly after VDM took Jojo of Lele out as his way of apologising following the claims he made about her and Nedu, Radiogad posted a video online

Radiogad claimed that VeryDarkMan slept with Jojo of Lele and that he has proof to back up his claim

Nigerian media personality Destiny Ezeyim aka Radiogad has accused online critic, Vincent Martins Otse aka VeryDarkMan of sleeping with influencer, Josephine Sunday aka Jojo of Lele.

Just recently, VeryDarkMan took Jojo of Lele out and posted photos on social media. The online critic took the young lady out as his way of mending the damage he caused her reputation following his claims about her relationship with podcaster, Nedu.

Shortly after VDM posted photos from his outing with Jojo of Lele, Radiogad took to his Instagram page to claim that the online critic slept with the influencer, just like he claimed Nedu did.

Nigerians react as Radiogad claims VeryDarkMan slept with Jojo of Lele. Photos: @radiogad, @verydarkblackman

Source: Instagram

According to Radiogad, he knows the hotel VDM took Jojo of Lele to because one of the staff there reached out to him with evidence. He also vowed to post the evidence if the online critic denied his claims.

Not stopping there, Radiogad said VDM and Jojo went to the cinema and went clubbing. He added that after the young lady was tipsy, the online critic took her to a hotel room to sleep with her.

Radiogad said in part:

“VeryDarkMan don go knack Jojo of Lele yesterday. VDM na bad man you be, na black Jesus you be. So after accusing Nedu of knacking Jojo of Lele, you go do am yesterday. Guys the hotel VDM carry Jojo of Lele, I get person wey dey work for there. The person contacted me with evidence. VDM carried Jojo of Lele enter hotel room, dem go knack. If she carries belle tomorrow, make una know say na VDM dey responsible. VDM you came online to lie against Nedu that he knacked Jojo of Lele just because you and him get small problem. You framed him up, lied against him, now you don link up with Jojo of Lele yesterday for Abuja, you carry am for Benz, you carry the girl una go chop, una go cinema, after cinema una go club go drink. When the girl dey tipsy, you carry her go hotel for Abuja go knack this girl woto woto, evidence full my phone. If VeryDarkMan come out talk say I dey lie, I go drop the evidence but if VeryDarkMan no talk, I go keep am to myself as usual. VDM na bad man you be. See how body dey sweet the girl yesterday, I know say na how e go end up. Una know say VDM dey do the two, he dey do man and woman.”

Radiogad accuses Nigerian online critic VeryDarkMan of sleeping with Jojo of Lele. Photos: @verydarkblackman

Source: Instagram

See the full video below:

Reactions as Radiogad claims VDM slept with Jojo of Lele

Radiogad’s claim of VeryDarkMan sleeping with Jojo of Lele after accusing Nedu of doing same raised mixed reactions from Nigerians:

Wahalatwins said:

“And so wat?”

Ray_services001 said:

“We know leave am for us 😂.”

Oficiale_mrbobo said:

“Na wetin we want be that , we like am like that.”

Iam_st0ner wrote:

“See as grown up man just dey mumu.”

El_beast999 wrote:

“Who noticed that VDM has never reply this guy before 😂 he didn’t even know he exist 😂 clout chaser.”

Official_nussy wrote:

“U too dey yarn dust bro. Na so dem go talk about ur daughter as well just wait and see.”

I_am_astonishing said:

“Have some shame man... this is soooo embarrassing.”

Iamjay0910 said:

“Na lie you dey lie, rest!”

I_am_sure_boy wrote:

“He say if Vdm no talk he go keep evidence for himself as usual 🤣🤣🤣, oh my goodness 9ja na really Netflix 🤣.”

Ninethugsix said:

“😂😂😂😂😂 vdm no go rest this year.”

Edesssss said:

“This guy need better decking,that him mouth no go.fit open.”

Jojo of Lele gushes over VeryDarkMan

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that social media influencer Jojo of Lele expressed her feelings about social critic Verydarkman.

A filmmaker and content creator Stanley Ontop noted that Jojo of Lele was loose because she was excited about meeting VDM and hanging out with him.

In Jojo's response, she said she was a proud loose girl for VDM because he was too fine. She also spoke fondly about his big chest, adding that she loves him.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng