Nollywood actress Regina Daniels recently displayed her level of faithfulness for her husband, Ned Nwoko, on social media

The billionaire’s wife took a cheater’s test on TikTok and the video went viral after rumours trailed her marriage

The result of Regina’s cheater test raised a series of interesting reactions after the video went viral online

Nigerian actress Regina Daniels is in the news after she took a cheater test on her social media page.

The mum of two took to her official TikTok page to share a video after she took the test to determine her faithfulness to her billionaire husband, Ned Nwoko.

In the video, Regina had a faithfulness meter appear on her head and it had three options being, faithful, loyal or cheater.

The wand moved from each of the options before finally landing on ‘faithful’.

Upon seeing the result, Regina Daniels had a big smile on her face to show that she was pleased with it. See the video below:

The video of Regina Daniels taking the cheater test drew the attention of Nigerians after rumours about her billionaire husband’s relationship with actress, Chika Ike, trailed her marriage.

Recall that it was claimed that Ned Nwoko was the father of Chika Ike’s child after the actress shared baby bump photos online, a rumour the billionaire politician later debunked.

Reactions to Regina Daniels’ cheater test

The result of Regina Daniels’ cheater test got several netizens talking after the video made the rounds online:

_molaraeni said:

“She don over do am.”

Iam_anikegold said:

“Na we go advice you this year because last year you advice us 💔.”

Tonijordonjames said:

“Regina is working overtime, since the allegation hit social media. Her co-wife opened up a new business while she was away. Could it that too.”

Nellnebo10 wrote:

“Explanation wey nobody ask for every eke market day.”

Tracy_fins wrote:

“Something is definitely going on for her to be this bothered.”

Nora_okeke said:

“She left instagram for una 😂😂😂😂😂.”

_tom_sin wrote:

“She fit dey cry after post all this challenge on social media 😔.”

Big_emmyfundz said:

“How many happy people embarrass themselves daily for Social Media validation? You people should be checking up on this girl and her so called Happy Marriage oh. She’s looking like her family’s sacrificial lamb. It’s either she’s been caught in infidelity or she’s enduring an unimaginable amount of conji and sadness. Or something else. This girl is not happy ohhh.”

King_chichi_1 said:

“Cheat and run mad nah 😂.”

Mira_undiluted said:

“If you cheat, juju go kpai you na😂😂😂😂 you forgot? You have no choice. Only your daddy can do that 😂😂.”

Chika Ike breaks silence about rumours

In other news, Legit.ng reported that Nigerian star actress Chika Ike spoke out concerning rumours surrounding her child and her colleague Regina Daniels’ husband, Ned Nwoko.

Chike Ike noted that she has dealt with rumours for years and has chosen to ignore them because they were just “rumours", and didn't require attention.

She however noted that in this case, it concerned her child and she saw the need to speak on it.

