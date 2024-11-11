BBNaija star Tacha has reacted to claims that it’s very easy for a woman to find herself a man

The reality show star shared her thoughts on the matter in reaction to a lady who claimed all women are single by choice

Tacha’s response to the lady started an online debate on whether or not men are truly easy to get

BBNaija star Natacha ‘Tacha’ Akide is making headlines over her response to a lady who said men are the easiest thing to get.

The Nigerian social media space never gets tired of debating over relationship matters, and this time around, a lady on X, Helen, claimed that many women are single by choice because men are easy to get.

Tacha says finding a good man isn’t easy

Helen’s post drew Tacha’s attention, and the media personality disagreed with it.

According to the former BBNaija star, finding a good man is not as simple as people make it seem because even though men are everywhere, she wonders if they are men who add value.

Tacha wrote:

“Got you, but yea finding a good man isn’t as simple as some make it seem, but being single is deff a choice. It’s not that a woman ‘can’t’ get a man—come on, men are everywhere! But a man who genuinely adds value? Now that’s different. Women know their worth, and sometimes, staying single is the best way to keep our standards where they should be.”

See her tweet below:

Reactions as Tacha says men are not easy to get

Tacha’s argument about good men not being easy to come by in response to the lady who claimed men are easy to get, triggered an online discussion. Read what some netizens had to say about it below:

