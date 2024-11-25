Former BBNaija housemate Tacha has opened up on her decision to leave Nigeria and had her fans sharing their takes on it

Some netizens noted that hardship in the Bola Tinubu administration was becoming unbearable and celebrities were also affected

Recall that Davido recently complained about the poor state of the country's economy, just as Tacha has done in the past, and they got mixed reactions

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate, Natacha Akide, aka Tacha, has revealed her decision to relocate to the United Kingdom (UK).

Tacha shares her plans to leave Nigeria. Image credit; @simply_tacha

Source: Instagram

She prayed that God should help her as she made the decision. Some netizens linked her relocation plans to the harsh economy Nigerians are currently facing.

A netizen claimed that Tacha might have travelled but she was just sharing the information. However, some people were concerned about how the President Bola Tinubu's administration has caused hardship on the people including celebrities.

Aside from being a former reality star, Tacha is also an On-Air-Personality and she hosts a show on Cool FM.

See Tacha's post below:

Fans react to Tacha's relocation to UK

Check out some of the reactions to Tacha's decision to relocate to the UK below:

@chioma_nwobi_:

"Even celebrities are feeling the hardship, but there’s you with 100k in your acct thinking Nigeria go better. Okay."

@iam_kelvinossai:

"Person wey don land sef. She just dey use SO HELP ME GOD to disguise. Welcome to the UK.'

@symply_beautiana:

"Those elders criticizing Davido, most of their children are abroad."

@atomacoofficial:

"Una wan leave Naija for only Tinubu & sons?"

@russellnoelkyle:

"And some elders sit down somewhere writing rubbish about Davido. Is this not the proof that the country is in a mess?"

@zikky_blessing:

"Best decision, shame on Tinubu and co for making this country unbearable for us the citizen."

@leekk09:

"Las las, na only politicians go remain for Nigeria."

Carolyna Hutchings complain about expensive food prices

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the increasing rate of food prices is not only affecting the poor, as even the rich folks are now feeling the heat.

Nollywood actress Carolyna Hutchings shared how she felt about the high cost of food prices after she went to the market.

Due to the hardship in the land, Nigerians have decided to embark on a protest in August, and the actress sent a warning to the protesters.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng