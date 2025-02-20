Nigerian actress Regina Daniels, despite being away from social media, has made her fans and netizens laugh

The mum of two who recently deactivated her Instagram, was seen in an old Nollywood movie she acted during her childhood years

People’s attention was drawn to the costumes used in the movie and the storyline that followed as the taunted Regina

Nigerian actress Regina Daniels, who has been away from Instagram lately, has left her fellow countrymen in stitches after an old movie she starred in resurfaced.

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Regina deactivated her account following rumours that her billionaire husband, Ned Nwoko, had impregnated her colleague Chika Ike and was planning to make her his seventh wife.

Throwback video of Regina Daniels acting Spider Girl surfaced online. Credit: @regina.daniels, @estatefevecomedy

Celebrity blogger Tunde Ednut shared a throwback clip from the Nollywood film Spidergirl, where Regina plays the lead role.

The scene shared online showed when Regina, whose course was to save the world, fought against the villain in the film.

The actress, still in her childhood years as she delivered in her role, However, what made people laugh was the costumes used in the movie along with its storyline.

Watch the video below:

A recent video of Regina in a lively mood with her best friend Kassie caught the attention of many online. The two friends were presented with wraps of fufu and a bowl of rich native soup as they savoured the meal.

Regina and her friend went on to jokingly state that she had been crying and, therefore, needed food for strength to continue.

Portrait of Regina Daniels and husband Ned Nwoko. Credit: @princenednwoko

Regina Daniels’ movie as Spidergirl trends

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

cynthia.ndunnaego wrote:

"Them go dey ACT rubbish with serious face ."

homeoflafta said:

"Haaaaa spider woman dey fight spider 🕷️ woman no cooperation haaaa."

rosythrone wrote:

"Movies when dey reduce 1Q dey Nollywood sha."

michael._u said:

"Na wetin Ned see come fall in love with her. She was busy saving people"

endylight1 mentioned:

"Most people didn’t actually watch to see what happened in the video , una no see that guy wen piiss they worry ni😂😂."

maya__elixir wrote:

"No be small laugh Regina go dey laugh herself now if she sees this video."

talkmachine reacted:

"Shame wan kee me, I nofit watch am finish."

_phil________ said:

"Spider girl yesterday, Nigerians citizen adviser today 😂😂😂 nothing wey old man preek nor Dey cause."

erenjegodwin:

"😂😂😂😂 If Regina watch this thing now she fit sue the director."

josechuchumilli10:

Imagine smoking Cana and watching this type movie 😂😂 You and Madnesses Dey very close."

