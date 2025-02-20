Nigerian actor Yul Edochie’s estranged wife, May Edochie, addressed her fans and followers on her daughter Danielle’s predicament on social media

The businesswoman claimed a couple of persons were trying to hijack Danielle’s identity and tarnish her image

May made a video to explain how this affected her family; she further stated the precautions she and her child are undergoing

Nigerian actor Yul Edochie’s first wife, May Edochie, has taken to Facebook to complain about false pages built to malign her daughter, Danielle.

The businesswoman took to Facebook to defend her daughter, revealing that some individuals had created fake profiles to represent her as an arrogant and unpleasant child.

May Edochie talks about daughter Danielle’s Facebook page. Credit: @mayuledochie, @d3forareason

Source: Instagram

According to her, these impersonators have been using content from her daughter's page to alter the story.

May Edochie has requested loved ones to assist her in reporting the bogus pages that are hijacking her daughter's page to increase traffic.

“Good morning, fam,

“Just to bring to your notice the correct handle of my daughter Danielle Danielle Diana Dubem. “All those pages making ill-mannered posts about Danielle are fake and all in the bid to tarnish her image”.

Danielle Edochie strikes a pose in front of a mirror. Credit: @d3forareason

Source: Instagram

See May Edochie's post below:

Fans react to May Edochie’s post on her daughter's Facebook

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

Penelope Palula wrote:

"MAY Yul-Edochie I love you so much, you are unique a rare gem so calm and collected and they can never make me hate you and your kids, I pray to God that I can have a heart like yours remember that you are loved by a woman from Zambia, enjoy your life."

Chinwe U. O Onyejegbu said:

"I am glad you eventually said something. You have been quiet on this for a very long time and that is why it continued, you let them get away with it. Also address this dragging of your family on this social media space please.

Your family is your private life and how you go about it, is not anyone's business. You're simply hustling like everyone else is and that's different from your life behind the camera. Mrs May Yul-Edochie kindly pick those people and lock them up one after another until they learn, since they want to learn the hard way. Protect your family bikonu."

Hard Truth said:

"It is already too late, for the damage control. When the insult was going on there was no rebuttal from either you or Danielle. The whole MayNation where hailing her for insulting the father even in this you page and you never issue a rebuttal.

"Now that the whole country has woken up to the abominable act of the mannerless girl, you want to deceive us as usual. Madam those insults are from your daughter to her father there's nothing you can tell us. You have failed has a mother."

Kenechukwu Ifygod Ifygod wrote:

"That Facebook was created and you also commented on the said Facebook years back... Even your husband did comment too before the Saga... Madam, tell Facebook to bring down that page... Report that page or track the page so as to arrest the imposter... Stop manipulating people to believe that.... Arrest the imposter IT'S AS SIMPLE AS THAT! ... you cannot fool people all the time."

Itumo Congrat said:

"Danielle supposed to go live to disapprove of those ill mannered post so far made against the father whom without his speerm she wouldn't ve come into this world. Men mount watching her."

Vincent Mekaowulu wrote:

"U are a very wicked woman and greedy as well. imagine so u can actually come online to defend ur daughter. and also advice people not to spoil her image. but u cannot do the same to ur husband. u are nothing but a complete hypocritical woman."

May's Lawyer makes new allegations against Yul

In a previous report, May Edochie’s lawyer, Emeka Ugwuonye, called out her estranged husband, Yul Edochie, over a recent post he made.

The actor had recently advised people to leave social media or deactivate their accounts if they can’t take the heat that comes from it.

Emeka Ugwuonye clarified the meaning of Yul’s message and pointed out that it was directed at the businesswoman and shed more light on it.

Source: Legit.ng