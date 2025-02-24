Nigerian socialite Ehi Ogbebor has replied Caroline Hutchings after her post went viral on social media

Nigerian socialite and interior designer Ehi Ogbebor has once again responded to Real Housewives of Lagos star Caroline Hutchings on social media.

Recall that online drama started between Caroline and Ehi after the Nollywood actress mentioned on the RHOL show that she did not like the businesswoman. This statement led to a back-and-forth between both women.

However, shortly after Caroline posted her heated clapback online, Ehi took to her Instagram page once again to address the Nollywood star.

Fans take sides as Ehi reacts to Caroline's reply.

The interior designer posted screenshots of WhatsApp chats showing that Caroline was the first to reach out to her and that her mansion was indeed used by the actress for a movie.

Not stopping there, Ehi also posted a new audio message where she made some messy claims about Caroline’s relationships with younger men.

According to the interior designer and MC Oluomo’s ex-girlfriend, she has seen Caroline at clubs getting ‘mishandled’ by small boys and failed footballers. She also claimed that the actress is the one who pays all these boys in the relationship.

Ehi also alleged that Carol’s billionaire ex-husband, Musa Danjuma, undressed her and beat her up for her refusal to stop chasing small boys. The businesswoman said in part:

“Caroline you really wanna go on this route? You wan go there? My precious failed fine girl. You are a beautiful girl o but you have failed. You’re talking about men? You wey I see for streep club with small boys, failed footballers are fiingering you? Caroline don’t go there nau, you’re just mad at the world. You’re a mental case. You see my first voice note I didn’t insult you, I just told you real life situations and you can’t even stand your real life. Even the husband that you’re carrying his name up and down, I’m sure the man is sad and depressed that he has an ex-wife like you. You are a senseless mugu, a useless fool. Have you forgotten the day you told me ‘tell my friends to leave your boyfriend’. I went to the boy’s Instagram, one footballer that they’re just patching up, maybe earning 3000 pounds, a married footballer and I’m like is this the guy? Caroline stop nau, we know your story. You that your ex-husband stripped you naked and beat the hell out of you because you can’t even leave young small boys that are still maturing alone? Are you okay?”

Listen to the full audio below:

See the chat screenshots:

Reactions as Ehi reacts to Caroline’s reply

Ehi Ogbebor’s response to Caroline’s trending reply on social media raised mixed feelings among netizens. Several of them took sides on the matter with some of them claiming that the interior designer’s response did not do justice to the situation:

Youngdangote123 said:

“Your success they pain all of them!!!!! Please don't give this fight the attention it desperately craves!!!! Let them say anything they want, you will forever be on top of all of them put together!!!!!!❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ just buy a brand-new Rolls Royce Cullinan 2 in any colour you like. This matter will be forgotten!!!!”

Faith_osems said:

“Y’all stop this embarrassment it’s humiliating… stop giving Bloggers FOOD.”

___leeleekay wrote:

“Show us proof.😂”

Stephanieobienu said:

“U have every right to call her out, because you didn't call her, she called you first, you were not on the show and she still bring you to the show, so dear do your thing👏.”

Oluwafunmilola2021 said:

“People are making friends these days to know your life secrets just to use aga@inst u when u qu@rrel😂.”

Qute_bee wrote:

“Ehi pls go and sleep, kettle calling pot 😂u sound like a broken record! U claim u have bla bla bla but hv zero standards, Caro did not lie sha, Ehi can sleep with a mad man 🤣😅she’s not in any moral standing to drag Caro at all.”

Khemmysolar said:

“Try harder Ehi.”

Futuresensei_ said:

“E no enter 😂.”

Bummy_kike said:

“Caro still leading Caro 90-Ehi 20.”

Asa_pretty1 said:

“Caro is still winning.”

Dabota Lawson slams Caroline Hutchings

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Dabota Lawson, one of the cast of the Real Housewives of Lagos Reality TV show brought some drama to social media as she dragged Caroline Hutchings, a co-cast member.

The businesswoman went online to call out Caroline for playing the victim every time she engages in friendships with the other housewives on the show.

She also accused Caroline of playing the same script and pattern over and over again, as she has seen it play out with Chioma, Iyabo Ojo, Toyin Lawani, Mariam and now with her.

