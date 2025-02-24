Nigerian celebrity interior designer, Ehi Ogbebor, has lambasted reality show star and actress Carolina Hutchings

Just recently, Caroline made a statement on the Real Housewives of Lagos show about not living Ehi and this drew a reaction from the businesswoman

Ehi’s heated response to Caroline as well as Sophia Momodu, raised a series of hot takes on social media

Nigerian socialite and interior designer, Ehi Ogbebor aka CEO Sayaveth, has blown hot at actress Caroline Hutchings on social media.

Caroline, who stars on the Real Housewives of Lagos reality show, made a statement in a recent episode about not liking Ehi Sayaveth. According to the actress, the businesswoman was in her co-star Dabota Lawson’s house and she was served a meal that her host did not eat from.

Nigerians react as Ehi Ogbebor slams Caroline Hutchings for her comments on RHOL. Photos: @ceosayavethinteriors_and_hotel, @carolynahutchings

Shortly after the episode aired, Ehi took to her Instagram page to address the matter. The interior designer posted a voice message on her Instagram page where she accused Caroline of being mentally unstable.

According to Ehi, Caroline does not know her enough not to like her. She wondered why the actress needed to mention her name negatively when she had allowed her to shoot a movie in her house for three days and was sending her friendship messages on WhatsApp.

The interior designer called Caroline a failed trophy wife among other derogatory words. She said in part:

“Kai! This girl is stupid! I used to hear that you have mental problems Caroline Hutchins, leave that Danjuma, leave the man’s name, he has left you. I used to hear you have mental problems but I thought it was a joke, wow I totally understand it. I really have to do this video because you come and national TV and mention Ehi Sayaveth? Are you mental? You are mental. You are a failed baby mama, a failed trophy wife, a failed fine girl, a failed runs girl. You have failed in everything. Your only certificate in life that you always talk about is ‘ I was a rich man’s wife’, you’re an idiot. You don’t even know me enough not to like me. Do you know me? Are you crazy? That I and Dabota were in the kitchen, I think you’re really mad o. Ask about me, I don’t do trouble, I don’t do drama, but if you want, we will do it face to face, you’re very stupid.”

In the caption of the audio, Ehi wrote:

“U don't even deserve my response but I can't help it 😅😅😅😅 failed trophy wife....am a Benin girl...leave this gram life...ask people that know.... I noi dey do chouchouchou @carolynahutchings mad woman.”

Listen to the audio below:

In a subsequent post, Ehi Sayaveth called out socialite and Davido’s baby mama, Sophia Momodu, for saying she didn’t know her. The interior designer posted the video of where Caroline told Sophie and Laura Ikeji that she didn’t like her and Sophie asked about who she was. To that, the businesswoman responded:

“Laughing in French 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣😅😆 n it's Sophie asking who is Ehi 😅😅😅🤣 Sophie pls don't go there.... I won't speak further.... I have known u even before this fake gram life...”

See the video below:

Reactions as Ehi Sayaveth lambastes Caroline Hutchings

Ehi Ogbebor’s heated response to Carline Hutchings quickly became a trending topic on social media with netizens dropping their hot takes on the matter:

Ehi Ogbebor slams Caroline Hutchings. Photos: @carolynahutchings

Aituaje_tina said:

“Can you imagine what someone is saying, does she know how much it cost to use such house for movie, my queen abeg forget her , she no reach oh.”

Glambyadu said:

“See very demure, very mindful response.”

Itsannettea said:

“Wow people are insane. I don’t know what’s going on but the fact that you let this person use your house for a movie production then she turned around and made disparaging comments about you, that’s really sad.”

Glambyadu wrote:

“Ehi dey her own o, na una find am.”

Zitta_07 wrote:

“See, caro crossed the line by calling someone’s name that isn’t in the show, that was unnecessary… you don’t trigger people and choose how they react to it.”

Plusattraction_onlinestore wrote:

“I love Ehi seriously 😍😍no matter how they drag that lady she is one out of the few celebrities that don’t live a fake life on the gram.”

Rahmakhatib said:

“Its so sad how women do this to each other.”

Oluwafunmiajayi wrote:

“But what exactly was Sophie's own in it?You jist want to drag the girl for nothing.”

Bennys_hair said:

“why will you even mention someone else’s name on a national TV knowing fully well you are not in a good terms with the person? 😮😢 na wah oo.”

Adufeeeeeeeee said:

“What if Sophia did not actually know Ehi? She might not know her, if not the issues of her and Oluomo so many people didn’t really know her.”

Onlyusgirlshairaccessories_ng said:

“This dabota no be better person oo carolyn only expressed the way she felt and the reason why she doesn’t like ehi .the reason was so valid .Ehi no try at all if she truly said what she said .all this now confirms she genuinely doesn’t like Carolyn.”

Dabota Lawson slams Caroline Hutchings

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Dabota Lawson, one of the cast of the Real Housewives of Lagos Reality TV show brought some drama to social media as she dragged Caroline Hutchings, a co-cast member.

The businesswoman went online to call out Caroline for playing the victim every time she engages in friendships with the other housewives on the show.

She also accused Caroline of playing the same script and pattern over and over again, as she has seen it play out with Chioma, Iyabo Ojo, Toyin Lawani, Mariam and now with her.

