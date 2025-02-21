Pastor Femi Lazarus Opens Up on How He Met Wife on Social Media: “Ur Spouse Can Come From Anywhere”
- Femi Lazarus, the lead pastor of Light Nation Global, spilt the tea about the first time he saw his wife physically
- The clergyman, during a recent sermon, spoke about different settings and scenarios one can meet their God-given partners
- He further advised singles on one secret spice that helps build relationships and marriage, triggering reactions online
Femi Lazarus, the lead pastor of Light Nation Global, has opened up about meeting his wife on social media and highlighted her exceptional traits.
In a recent sermon, Femi Lazarus recounted that he met his wife during a Telegram prayer session and was immediately drawn to her perspective.
He recalled how, on the first day she visited his church, she drew his attention by looking into his eyes directly.
"She was the first lady to ever sit down in front of me and look into my eyes," he said.
According to the clergyman, their conversation was smooth and seamless on their first meeting.
He further clarified that one's spouse can be found anywhere, including on social media.
Femi Lazarus noted that being patient when it comes to love and marriage allows a person to gain a clearer perspective on relationships.
"When you are patient about the subject of love and marriage, you will see things for what they are", he added.
Watch him speak below:
Video of Femi Lazarus speaking about his wife trends
See how netizens reacted to Pastor Femi’s sermon:
joydarams wrote:
"Ha you don’t know anything😂..Things dey happen no be everything dey online. Some guys don’t even know what they want."
daddyfreeze said:
"As you are praying be looking around o! ur answered prayer is sometimes right there within your reach!"
cheftosinn reacted:
"I always say this… you can find love any time and place, it doesn’t matter the season.
"I know we have the bad eggs out there, but there are genuine people out there too. Stay positive."
olyywealth said:
Na me pastor femi dey follow talk , you see that blocking and feeling like there is a way a man should start a chat NEED TO STOP IN 2025 ….. so help me Lord."
thesparkles_chic said:
" Let me go and unblock that boy that chatted me from the sporty bet group ."
simplyibukunola wrote:
:if you like go dey find wife for snapchat, na p0rnhub retiree you go put for house. i just say make i update you oo."
carphy_flinks reacted:
"I say make my talking stage buy me parfait and I no see his DP again. Abeg wetin e mean ?🥹"
iamjhaymax wrote:
"This week will be last warning for my future wife…….. if I enter next week and I never meet u my sister e go."
Apostle Femi Lazarus condemns online dragging
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Apostle Femi Lazarus had condemned the act of dragging people on social media.
The preacher cited when internet users criticised Pastor Enoch Adeboye of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG).
He shared why people drag others on social media, saying no one from a good home would ever take that route.
