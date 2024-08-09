May Edochie's daughter Danielle has shared a video of her creating visual content at the mansion which she called home

Aside from Danielle, her younger brother Karl was also spotted in the video, which is rumoured to be May Edochie's house

As expected, the video has spurred comments from online users, as many couldn't help but talk about the house

Upcoming content creator Danielle Edochie, the first child and only daughter of the estranged couple, Yul and May Edochie, has left people talking with a recent video she made from home.

Danielle shared a video on her TikTok page that showed fans an unfiltered glimpse of her everyday life.

Danielle Edochie posts new video of her at a mansion. Credit: @danielledian @mayyuledochie

The content creator who revealed she has been working from home gave her followers different views of her surroundings.

She showed off the kitchen and other luxurious spaces within the house.

A clip also captured Danielle's younger brother, Karl, who appeared shy in front of the camera.

Watch Danielle's video below:

Recall that in April 2024, there were claims of May Edochie acquiring a luxurious new mansion in Banana Island, Lagos.

While Yul is said to have moved in with his second wife, Judy Austin, and their children, May has been reported to be living with her three kids.

Netizens react to Danielle Edochie's video

Reacting to the video, some netizens claim the mansion might be May’s newly acquired mansion. Read their comments below:

ayobossayoadebayo:

"This house is screaming wealth, May Edochie has an exquisite taste."

Datblakgirl in trenches:

"This house Dey for earth?"

BeUrOwnLightMyBirthday19thJUNE:

"you are truly D3 for a beautiful reason."

chefitupbyvee:

"Rich peoples house and no food + late lunch hmm."

Tessie:

"Is this your house D?"

jesskushie:

"see houses it is so nice."

May Edochie stirs emotions with cryptic post

May Yul-Edochie has been the subject of a very public marital debacle between herself, her husband, Yul Edochie and Judy Austin, her hubby's second wife.

May had declared months ago that she wasn't interested in a polygamous marriage.

However, the businesswoman's comment on Instagram has sparked major reactions online.

