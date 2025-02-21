A young Nigerian lady has sought the assistance of netizens on X over her relationship with her boyfriend

The lady lamented that her boyfriend always replies with 'lover girl' whenever she genuinely professes her love for him

Social media users who came across her emotional tweet stormed the comments section to advise her on what to do

A young Nigerian lady recently took to social media to express her concerns about her boyfriend's unusual response to her declarations of love.

The lady, who had been in a relationship with her partner for over two years, felt that his consistent reply of "Lover girl" was inadequate.

Lady laments over boyfriend's confusing remark Photo credit: @lepatohbadd/X.

Source: Twitter

Lady seeks help over boyfriend's unusual remark

According to the lady identified as @lepatohbadd on X, her man always failed to also reasuure her of his love for her during vulnerable moments like that.

She shared her emotional dilemma with her online followers, seeking their advice and guidance.

In her words:

"I have been dating this guy for over 2 years now, and whenever I tell him “I love you”, his response is always “Lover girl”. Is that normal?"

Her tweet sparked a discussion online, with many social media users offering their opinions on the matter.

While some respondents found the boyfriend's response to be playful, others felt that it was dismissive and lacking in emotional depth.

Lady seeks help over man's reaction whenever she professes love

Source: Getty Images

Reactions as lady seeks help over partner's behaviour

Nigerians on X stormed the comments section to react to her situation.

Abby Abi said:

"2 years of "Lover girl" in response to "I love you" and you're still there? No offense but coconut no hard reach your head ooo. Omo."

Eyan Ronaldo said:

"Ask him what you people are."

Kloutbox wrote:

"Love is sweet, but na when both of you dey chop am together. You’re out here saying “I love you”, and all you’re getting back is “Lover girl”? Omo, be like say na only you dey inside relationship o. One minute, you think you’ve found something real. Next thing, you’re side-eyeing their replies, overthinking their vibe, and wondering if you’re just catching feelings alone. Just like Kiki a young lady we recently interviewed, that was going through emotional heartbreak said: Before you know it, you’re stuck in a situationship you never signed up for, hoping for clarity that may never come."

Nazel said:

"Naa this is a ref flag if you ask me."

Julius reacted:

"Better run o."

See the post below:

Lady sad as boyfriend dumps her

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian student was heartbroken as her boyfriend, whom she courted for six years, called it quits on their relationship.

The jilted lady lamented wasting six years with him and wondered where she would start from with her exams two weeks away.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng