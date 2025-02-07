Comedian Baba De Baba has accused May Edochie and her lawyer of trying to end his life in a new video shared on Facebook

The funny man has been at logger heads with May, and she even dragged him to court over a post about her on Facebook

He shared some voice notes to show that he has evidence against them and shared a few details about his post

Nigerian comedian known as Chidi Uzoma, aka Baba De Baba has cried out on Facebook about an alleged assassination attempt on his life and pointed accusing fingers at May Edochie and her lawyer, Emeka Ugwuonye.

Legit.ng had reported that May Edochie had dragged Baba De Baba to court over defamation of her character in some post on Facebook.

Comedian Baba De Baba speaks about May, lawyer. Photo credit@mayyuledochie/@dpaorganzation/@babadebaba1

Source: Instagram

In a video shared by the funny man, he alleged that Edochie and her lawyer were allegedly working hard to end his end. He also made some bold claims about the lawyer.

According to the humour merchant, he noticed that a car had been following him while driving a few days ago.

He affirmed that he had to drive to a spot where some military men were relaxing to stay and watch the car following him.

The funny man also explained that he got a call a few minutes after parking and a man told him that he had a letter from the court.

Comedian Baba De Baba disclosed that the man refused to share his name and the person that sent him. He only stated that he was from the court.

Explaining further, Baba De Baba noted that the man couldn't even tell him what the case was all about. He asserted that the people following him were alleged assassins allegedly sent by May Edochie.

He shared the voice note of his conversation with the delivery man.

Baba De Baba speaks about son

Speaking further, the comedian cried out that his son was missing and labelled May Edochie and her lawyer as the alleged kidnappers.

He remarked that he was advised to report the case to the police if his son does not return within 48 hours.

The comic cried out that his family have been under threat since he shared a story about Edochie.

Baba De Baba disclosed that he was a blogger, and he was free to analyse issues as he deemed fit. He added that after sharing a post about May Edochie allegedly saying that Judy Austin allegedly has HIV and gave her husband, Yul Edochie HIV, his life has never been the same again.

Recall that May Edochie's lawyer has been enlightening fans about the actress's case with her estranged husband.

The relationship lawyer once shared the reason fans should support the actress in her divorce case.

May Edochie's lawyer shares post about her

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that May Edochie's lawyer had provided insight into how Yul allegedly cheated on the actress for six years without her knowledge.

In a post on his Instagram page, he noted that many people have been questioning how this could have happened and the nature of the relationship the couple shared.

The details he shared about Yul and Judy served as an eye-opener for fans, prompting numerous reactions in the comment section of the post.

Source: Legit.ng