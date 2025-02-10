May Edochie has taken action against comedian Baba De Baba, who has been making serious allegations against the actress and her lawyer

The funny man made a video last week and claimed that Edochie was allegedly after his life

Fans reacted in the comment section of the post as they share their take about the case the comedian has with the actress

Nollywood actress May Edochie has taken action against Chidi Uzoma, aka Baba De Baba over some allegations made against her.

Legit.ng had reported that Baba De Baba had made a video and alleged that Edochie was after his life and that of his family. He also claimed that the mother of three kidnapped his son.

In a post made by the lawyer of the actress, he affirmed that Baba De Baba had been arrested for cyberstalking and cyberbullying and other criminal activities.

The lawyer also pointed that the arrest came after two weeks of monitoring by the police.

Sharing the method they used to lure him into the police net, the legal practitioner remarked that they claimed to have an endorsement deal for him and bargained with him.

According to the attorney, Baba De Baba, said he wanted N10,000,000 and allowance for each appearance which they offered to give him. He further explained that the funny man turned up for the appointment to sign the contract, and he was arrested in the process.

May Edochie's lawyer shares more details

In his post, the lawyer added that they had filed a criminal petition against the comedian last month.

He also explained that the criminal proceedings against Baba De Baba were two separate civil summons. One from the Lagos High Court and the other from the Abuja High Court.

The legal practitioner promised to share the chats they had with the comedian before his arrest.

Recall that May Edochie had earlier slammed the funny man with a lawsuit for defamation.

How fans reacted to the lawyers' post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fans to the post. Here are some of the comments below:

@Michelle Daniels said:

"DPA Family Law Clinic Good. He should defend his assassination claims against May. Between, there is no need sharing his chat. Let the law now do their job. I pray they make him a scape goat. He even went as far as bullying May Edochie daughter."

@Igwe Sunday Chidozie reacted:

"O longer throat. I'm imagining how he would have shut down the internet with his widemouth bragging about the endorsement. But that guy greedy ooooooo. after 10m, them go still pay allowance for every appearance as per say na Barrack Obama."

@Rejoice Eze stated:

"I'm not surprised because I knew that, will be the outcome when he was busy shouting about kidnapping him and his family that's when I knew he wanted to play smart game on DPA family law but I was surprised that some May nation are against the DPA."

@Ngoran Yvette stated:

"Is that how he was desperate for work, noise makers."

@Adache Tessy shared:

"Good news,as he be like fowl wey rain beat."

@Doris Yiba commented:

"He should show prove of her May Edochie kidnapped his son and was having plans to assassinate him,,he should show all those who were working with him to bring Queen May."

@Rejoice Eze shared:

"It remains chi Jenny blog though chi jenny will be very very hard to catch why because she always used her brain though she's a bad woman but she always used her God giving wisdom to bully queen may yul edochie I know by now she will adjust herself from bully queen May."

May Edochie speaks about her case

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that May Edochie's lawyer had provided insight into how Yul allegedly cheated on the actress for six years without her knowledge.

In a post on his Instagram page, he noted that many people have been questioning how this could have happened and the nature of the relationship the couple shared.

The details he shared about Yul and Judy served as an eye-opener for fans, prompting numerous reactions in the comment section of the post.

