Edo lawmaker and singer 2Baba's fiancee, Natasha Osawaru, displayed her spiritual side as she turned up at her church

The politician rocked a black outfit and held a microphone as she stood on the altar and coordinated the worship session

Many netizens were not on the same lane with Natasha and noted that 2Baba was in for real drama

An Edo state lawmaker, Natasha Irobosa Osawaru, showed off her religious side as she was captured in her church leading a worship session.

She asked the congregation to thank God and pray to Him. The politician encouraged her church members to speak in tongues if they could and she led them.

It will not be the first time that Natasha will flaunt her Christian faith. A video of her singing worship songs had previously trended, causing mixed reactions online.

Natasha Osawaru and 2Baba's relationship

Natasha is the fiancee of singer Innocent Idibia, popularly known as 2Baba. He announced that he had separated from his wife Annie Idibia and would divorce her.

He has proposed to Natasha and often flaunts her online, spurring his fans to give their hot takes about them.

Some people have criticised the 49-year-old African Queen hitmaker for bringing his private issues online considering that Annie was allegedly battling her health.

Reactions as Natasha Osawaru leads worship

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions as Natasha Osawaru leads worship in her church below:

@mariah_mowo said:

"2face family never see this type before."

@akellah_paul_ commented:

"Is she related to Deaconess Judy Austin?"

@iam_chioma_okey noted:

"You can only mock yourself not GOD, GOD cannot be mocked."

@ainomughisanatausha8 reacted:

"But are you guys sure this woman is a human being or a ghost...I don't really understand her."

@roz_p1472 noted:

"The church is like hospital, not everyone is responding to treatment and it’s not only a place for saints but sinners/sick."

@ty_phili commented:

"I still don't understand this woman. There is something about her. Innocent don jam, allegedly."

@ngfabs noted:

"Why do all these side chicks when they have succeeded keep using church to prove they are good? Jesus don suffer for Nigerians hand."

@_phoenixgold commented:

"Now I know why 2face chose her. He went after someone more religious."

@iamshella_ said:

"African Queen, Benin branch."

@nk_tyunique47 reacted:

"When you truly serve God, fear no go even let you chat with a married man not to talk of dating him. If you have the fear of God, otemwen you no go near person husband. Abegiii all this one na jege. What do I even know."

Natasha Osawaru spotted at Benin stadium

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Natasha Osawaru became the topic of discussion after she was spotted at Benin Stadium recently.

In a video, she moved her head at intervals and greeted the people around her before taking her seat

While she sat, she continued to move her head as she smiled before the camera, which caused netizens to give their hot takes.

