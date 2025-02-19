Wunmi, late Mohbad's widow, has shared more details about what happened after her husband passed away in his prime

She noted that she knew a nurse was involved in hid death, but her father-in-law prevented the lady from being arrested

Wunmi also said that her son was almost kidnapped during his father's burial as fans reacted to the post

Wunmi Aloba, widow of late singer, Mohbad, has opened up about what happened after her husband died a few years ago.

Legit.ng had reported that Mohbad had passed in his prime and several controversies sprang up after his death.

Late Mohbad's widow, Wunmi speaks about son. Photo credit@iammohbad

Source: Instagram

During her interview with media personality, Chude Jideonwo, Wunmi said that she knew a nurse was involved in her husband death. She added that he reacted to the injection that the nurse gave to him.

The mother of one asserted that her father-in-law prevented the nurse from being arrested by her husband’s manager.

Wunmi also disclosed that the nurse narrated all that happened, but her father insisted that the nurse should be allowed to go.

Wunmi speaks about Mohbad's burial

Also during the course of the interview, Wunmi asserted that she got to know that her father-in-law was going to bury her late husband online.

Sharing more experience, Wunmi stated that when she got to the place where the singe was buried, her son was almost kidnapped.

Late Mohbad's widow, Wunmi speaks about her son. Photo credit@iammohbad

Source: Instagram

Wunmi explained that she had to wrap her son in a plastic bag and take him away from the place. She blamed the inconclusiveness of the autopsy to her fathers-in-law decision to hurriedly bury him.

Recall that Wunmi and her father-in-law have been at loggerheads over her son. The elderly insisted on a DNA, which Wunmi developed cold feet towards at first.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to the video

Reactions have trailed the video of what Wunmi said. Here are some of the comments below:

@omininijames reacted:

"Guys when you want to go tru life, move with sensible and smart babes. It helps and rubs off on a guys reputation."

@ajibolaniyat commented:

"Keep your father in-law out of your mouth he's the one who lost the most, you will get married again one day but that man won't get his son back ....no matter what he never get himself again losing a child is not easy to forget.....why can't you understand the man's pain instead of crucifying him."

@temitopeoluwagbemi said:

"It is well with you Wunmi Nd Liam, but honestly ur story isn't adding up, Naia Nd the other guy werent in ur house Moh died, u all got home on sunday from a show he died on Tuesday, how come he had a show with someone a day before?"

@mrkayo_entz stated:

"Which one is my husband my husband."

@ms_lope reacted:

"All the women in these cmnts judging this girl, if she is indeed innocent, may you experience exactly what she has experienced, no more, no less."

@nafeesatolaide shared:

"I watch this interview and pity Omowunmi soo much. The pain of losing your soulmate is not easy but it’s well with you and your son."

@desto_baba101 shared:

"The result came inconclusive because we are in Nigeria and anything can happen."

Wunmi serves father-in-law pre-action notice

Legit.ng had reported that Wunmi, wife of late Mohbad, had served her father-in-law a pre-action notice and asked for a compensation of N50million.

She also demanded an apology from Aloba for offensive and libelous newspaper and social media posts.

In the letter written by her lawyers, she quoted some of the things Aloba said about her which she was not comfortable with

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng