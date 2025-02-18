A female corps member melted hearts in an emotional video where she saluted her father on the streets

She met her father who was a street commercial motorcyclist popularly known as okada man, and saluted him

A female National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) member emotionally saluted her father in a viral video.

She wore her full NYSC uniform and stormed the street where her father worked as an okada man.

The corps member saluted her father with tears in her eyes. Photo: @pamilerinayo60

Source: TikTok

In the video by @pamilerinayo60 on TikTok, the lady ignored passers-by as she stood on the road and saluted her father.

Lady tearfully salutes her father

While she hailed him, he gestured for her to stop and hug him, but with tears in her eyes, she continued her presentation.

When she was done, she marched towards him and hugged her father, who was also in tears.

The heartwarming video went viral and has over 1.5 million views as of the time of this report.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as corps member tearfully salutes father

Many who came across the video gave their opinions on the emotional moment and hailed the man.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions.

@Hon. Bidemi omo Thompson said:

"It’s so emotional to see fathers being appreciated, I have been struggling for my children without their mothers, I hope I get appreciated from my children too, it’s not easy but God has been faithful."

@Usmantayo968 said:

"please companies, industry, Banks e t c people like this suppose to get a nice job , look at the old man driving okada to train this lady pls Nigeria do something."

@Abike said:

"This got me so emotional nobody to salute if i finished my service my both parent are dead."

@Yhettyberry said:

"Can't control my tears. My dad is also a bike man I know I will make him proud soon Masha Allah."

@I'm Kona said:

"sincerely I can't hold the tears. it hasn't been easy a motorcycle rider still sponse her daughter to sch in this hardship country. indeed we are proud of you daddy! congratulations darling."

@Folashade4283 said:

"I envy those that has a supportive father. I beg mine for 30k when I want to write waec he said he those not have. I miss my mum. May her soul rest in peace."

In related stories, a corps member posted to Nasarawa village shared her ordeal, while another showed the accommodation she was given inside her place of primary assignment (PPA).

Corps member give parents 12-month allowance

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a male corps member gifted his parents all the allowance he was paid for 12 months.

A video which captured the money he gave his parents the money in cash went viral on social media, with many hailing the young man's act.

Many who came across the video celebrated the young man and gave their thoughts on his parents’ reaction.

Source: Legit.ng