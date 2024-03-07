Wunmi, the late wife of Mohbad has served her father-in-law a pre-action notice and asked for a compensation of N50million

She also demanded an apology from Aloba for offensive and libelous newspaper and social media posts

In the letter written by her lawyers, she quoted some of the things Aloba said about her which she was not comfortable with

Wunmi Aloba, the widow of the late singer, Mohbad, has slammed a N50 million pre-action notice against her father-in-law, Joseph Aloba for defamation and Libellous publications and posts on social media.

The two have been at loggerheads since Mohbad's demise. It started after Aloba demanded for DNA from Mohabad's wife which she refused to do.

In a new development, the pre-action notice demands an apology because of all the things Aloba had said about her.

Wunmi says Aloba looked for sympathy

In the letter written by her lawyers, the mother of one noted that her father-in-law granted interviews to look for cheap popularity and gain the attention of the public.

Some of the defamatory statements made by Joseph Aloba were quoted in the letter. One of them was the interview he granted with Westo Adejumo Adekunle on African TV where he claimed to have so much hatred for his late son's widow.

Recall that Mohabd's father had dared Wunmi to say all she knew about his late son's death. He also accused her of questioning his paternity to the late singer.

How fans reacted to the post

Netizens have reacted to the suit filed against Aloba. Here are some of the comments below:

@mimilistic1:

"Make the girl rest. this show Mohbad dad is right about her. if she really loves Mohbad he should know Mohbad won’t be happy where he is for doing this. A man that lost his son??? common mah."

@sidonie375:

"What take you to do dey DNA for his grandson all this will make people start thinking bad things about you girl."

@queen_temdan:

"Good moved man have to stop all ds hungry bloggers to stop bullying ds girl haba, bits becoming too much of dem,especially on TikTok, always lying against her for monetization it’s unfair nah."

@ruth_eghos:

"I’ve been waiting for this day."

@naodamm:

"Wunmi this is sad , this girl do not have good adviser, Lawyers her just getting their own money from you girl. If they finish destroying you it will be hard to go back to your father in law. Wunmi u always talk first before this man reacts to ur talk . I think you need to stop because of the little boy you have with u. There is nemeses my dear girl you have a boy he will get married one day, we will not die in Jesus name."

@roxbee07:

"Wunmi baba has bin asking u for like 5 month now say weting kPAI hin pinkin no respond but you nd your so called team knws how to write petition up nd down abii okay now instead of u to do d DNA nd be clean u."

@pollinator_eus601:

"To all of you supporting Cynthia I pray you and every male in your family including your male children marry a woman exactly like Wunmi. Amen."

@bigpurr700:

"Yesss Wunmi, your silence shouldn't be taken as weakness."

@naodamm:

"My prayers for wunmi and mohbad’s dad . Any one of you both that I mentioned here that do not want imole to get justice will go through the pain, the suffering Mohbad went through in life in Jesus name."

Late Mohbad's father alleges threat to life

Legit.ng had reported that late Mohbad's father had claimed that his son's widow wanted to kill him.

He granted an interview and alleged that Wunmi called him with a new number to threaten him.

Aloba said he was on a mountain when he received the call. He also noted that he informed Femi Falana about it.

