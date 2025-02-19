The real housewives of Lagos have brought their on-screen drama on social media and it is getting heated

Dabota Lawson has outrightly called out Caroline Hutchings over the attitude that she portrays on the show

She accused her of playing out old scripts and old patterns, amongst many other things, triggering reactions from online spectators

Dabota Lawson, one of the casts of the Real Housewives of Lagos Reality TV show has brought some sprinkle of drama to social media and has dragged Caroline Hutchings, a co-cast member along.

The businesswoman went online to call out Caroline for always playing the victim every time she engages in friendships with the other housewives on the show.

She also accused Caroline of playing the same script and pattern over and over again, as she has seen it play out with Chioma, Iyabo Ojo, Toyin Lawani, Mariam and now with her.

In her words:

"This pattern and script has been played out with Toyin Lawani, Chioma Ikokwu, Aunty Iyabo Ojo, Laura Ikeji, And a sprinkle of Mariam Timmer with the false accusations of Voodoo (Jazz). It’s always a case of medicine after death with you. If you, Caroline, cannot see there’s a fundamental problem here, then it’s all good."

"Because in these last episodes, I never had any issues with you nor complained about YOUR behavior in particular. As a matter of fact, we spent a lot of time together on and off set during the beach trip."

"Why you are trying to make yourself the center of something that’s not even a major issue is wild or Is it abnormal to have misunderstanding as we are getting to know ourselves as a group ? The viewers will always have all kinds of opinions based on what they watch. Everybody cannot be Team Caroline, and those that love you will love you regardless.

"IT IS A SHOW!!!! The reason why we did this after all, right ? FOR ENTERTAINMENT. The last time you saw me, girl, you were serving rainbows and sunshine. Certainly not this energy 😉I’ve watched this play out on screen and off screen—same tired storyline. Just a different season . 🥱🥱🥱 Guess it’s my turn now! I wonder who’s next 😂😂😂😂."

See Dabota's post below:

Dabota's post triggers mixed reactions

Legit.ng compile some reactions below:

@ellaopia_:

"Dabota you're at fault on this first... As a host you should be hospitable at all costs, irrespective of what transpires, swallow it in and be the bigger person, it can always be trashed later on, prob reunion."

@diiadem said:

"Bursted !!!!"

@folahgold1:

"Since you don't have any receipt ,thats why you want to gaslight us emotionally."

@malikaq_:

"Someone said dabota must have watched all the seasons thats why she doesn't have her own identity. This post just made me agree with that comment."

@baebyi said:

"Take accountability for your actions. You were wrong."

@_chiceeeyy:

"Thought you have a thick skin ? Lmao."

@grayciee__ said:

"You had to drag her previous enemies into this???….that’s so petty and low…jeeez."

@sunnyecheleofficial:

"You were a BAD HOST!! Take it or leave it!! Ask Chioma how for tutorial on how to host a beach trip!!"

Sophia Momodu, Dabota Lawson engage in heated argument

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, Sophia Momodu and one of her colleagues on the Real Housewives of Lagos engaged in a heated argument on the show.

Dabota had planned a boat cruise for all the housewives, and Momodu decided to get her own boat.

Fans were divided in the comment section as they argued to picked sides between the two warring parties.

