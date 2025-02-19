Nigerian social media trolls thought they could one up with Davido's lawyer's wife, but they failed

The lady, whose name is Naomi had posted a picture of herself from an event on her official social media page

However, a troll shared her opinion about the picture, which did not sit well with the lawyer's wife, who in turn reacted

Davido's lawyer Bobo Ajudua's wife, Naomi has made it to the front line of blogs for the first time in a long while following her heated exchange with a social media troll who called her names.

The lawyer's wife shared a beautiful picture of herself via her official social media handle, and fans shared their lovely comments.

However, one of them seemed to have a contrary opinion and ended up calling Naomi a "Chimpanzee". This did not sit well with Naomi who swiftly called the troll a "dog face". The heated exchange continued, but the troll ended up blocking Naomi.

Davido's Lawyer Bobo Ajudua’s Wife Naomi blasts a troll who insulted her online. Credit: @_thisisnai

Sharing the screenshot online, Naomi stated that she would not be slowing down with trolls this year and would be ready to go head-to-head with whoever tries her.

Bobo's wife wrote in her words:

"Dear trolls, This year, we gonna tussle. we will dance tire! Until we can't dance anymore, ma worry! I will have fun with you lot! Why you now block me? I thought we were having fun! Oloshi come back. I'm not done"

See the post below:

It will be recalled that Bobo Ajudua became a topic online after he shared his recent fun moments. Recall that the former DMW music executive clarified reasons for sacking this ex-counsel after rumours had claimed he embezzled money.

Bobo, in a series of playful videos, showed off the connection he still shares with the Afrobeats star despite not working for him, spurring reactions online.

Naomi's replies spurs mixed reactions online

Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:

@ayoola874 said:

"Nigeria social media space is gradually getting extremely toxic filled with miserable people. I get a few bant here and there but the insult is now getting ridiculous."

@roseokpo:

"When will people mind their business ? You don’t have any job than to troll innocent people ?"

@jummie010 reacted:

"Ngl. She’s pretty fr."

@nneamaka2016 said:

"Trolls are actually people that lack love because I will never understand why someone will just wake up and start insulting another person who have done anything to them. I like how she gave it back to the faceless troll."

@mich33155:

"Lmaoooo but she no fine now."

@gabriellefassi said:

"Na one of her husband side chick drop that comment.. allegedly ooo."

@beautyjuliet9 commented:

"👏👏👏love to see it, insult thier papa join."

Davido’s ex-Lawyer, Bobo, sparks speculation

In a previous report by Legit.ng, Bobo Ajudua shared a beautiful picture he took with Davido on his private jet while they were travelling.

The singer fired the lawyer last year and replaced him with Ubi Franklin, but also dismissed Franklin a few weeks ago.

Fans shared their take on Bobo going back to the singer after what happened to him in 2024.

Source: Legit.ng