Actress Caroline Hutchings has given dating tips to single and divorced ladies who are looking to find love again

In an interview, she noted that ladies should not be bothered about a guy's age especially when he is younger

The movie star shared what ladies should focus on while seeking life partners, and her post got diverse reactions

Nollywood actress Carolyna Hutchings has advised on what should be their priorities when they are looking for love.

In an interview with Arise News, she said that some ladies are bothered dating a younger guy because it is more acceptable to date an older guy.

According to the role interpreter, age should not be the primary focus because some younger men are more mature than older ones.

Carolyna Hutchings advises ladies

In the video posted on Instagram, 37-year-old Carolyna Hutchings said that ladies should focus on the man's character and if he can provide for their needs.

She added that love could be found anywhere and people should not just focus on Lagos. Some netizens agreed with her relationship advice while others stirred a debate about her age.

Carolyna Hutchings was formerly known as Caroline Ekanem before she married billionaire businessman Musa Danjuma. Her marriage was blessed with three children before it crashed some years ago

Reactions as Carolyna Danjuma advises ladies

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions as Carolyna Hutchings gives ladies dating tips below:

@glowriecammy commented:

"How is she 37 years? Person wey I watch for screen when I small? In my mid 30s and she’s still 37? Wonderful."

@esua.iquo reacted.

"Age is just a number! Some younger guys are so mature in everything!"

@honeyojukwu noted:

"She is so put together. She made a point. I hope men and women listen. It’s not just about gender. There are some young women that are so mature as well."

@thisteachergrins commented:

"How can this woman claim 37? It is well. She lived in my estate when I was a teenager and she is claiming my age mate."

@domingo_loso said:

"This lady is 37. Wow, I never knew she was still young."

@speciallygiftedd reacted:

"Caroline is still 37years? Jesus ooh! By 2027 she will 28 years again."

@kitanb said:

"Maturity has nothing to do with age, especially when it has to do with matters of the heart. We find love in the strangest places."

@cabrinidivo commented:

"Date who loves you and respects you and who you respect too. It’s both ways."

@positivebondship2 noted:

"May we find that partner that will be kind because a kind heart is always compassionate o."

Carolyna Hutchings speaks about crashed marriage

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that had spoken about her divorce for the first time after her separation from businessman Musa Danjuma.

Carolyna recalled how she lost her identity but God and a life coach were there to walk her through the journey.

The businesswoman advised people going through what she went through to accept their faults and move on peacefully.

