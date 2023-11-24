Renowned celebrity stylist Tiannah found herself in a physical fight with her friend Mariam Adeyemi Timmer, with accusations of gossip and more

In the recent episode of Real Housewives of Lagos Season 2, tensions reached a boiling point as the two ignited a fiery confrontation that eventually resorted to blows

Iyabo Ojo and other housewives convened to address the heated moment, which got worse after the stylist broke Mariam's phone

Nigerian celebrity stylist Toyin Lawani, best known as Tiannah, argued with her friend Mariam Adeyemi Timmer after both women were accused of spreading rumours and speaking badly of one another.

The duo lit the roof on fire at a recent get-together that devolved into fighting on Season 2 of Real Housewives of Lagos.

Toyin Lawani and Mariam exchange blows on RHOL Credit: @tinnaihsplaceempire

Iyabo Ojo and other housewives had come to discuss the quiet treatment and to settle Toyin and Mariam's feud.

During a series of tantrums directed at Iyabo, Chioma Goodhair, and other housewives, Mariam accused Toyin of treating her arrogantly.

Later, the fashion designer dashed at Mariam after she called her a liar and told her to stop talking. Toyin went on to crush Miriam's phone and threatened to beat her up.

Other housewives fought to keep the couple from beating one another up, with the help of a camera team and another huge man.

On the other hand, Mariam's garments nearly slipped off during the heated moment, which she didn't mind.

Netizens react to the fight between Tiannah and Miriam

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

chychibabi:

"Miriam is too skinny to be getting into fight fights, them go break am o.

onyie_okwu:

"Do they come on set provoked? They are always angry."

ykarisfashioN:

"The person sitting down is my mood for 2024, minding my business is the goal."

_oyiza:

"But Mariam wasn’t like this in season one, what’s with this unnecessary drama every week?"

mojisolaadegbenro_:

"Damnnnn !!!!these women are embarrassing themselves because they want to be on a reality tv show!!! Wow all because they are getting paid."

