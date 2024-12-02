Content creator Egungun's viral video has continued to gather mixed reactions from social media users

Media personality Verydarkman (VDM) noted that his private video has also trended and people need to be extra careful with it

He also lambasted netizens who were shading the size of Egungun's private organ and advised him on how to handle his wife

Media personality Martins Vincent Otse aka Verydarkman (VDM) has advised content creator Kuye Adegoke, aka Egungun, not to stress himself after his private video was shared online.

He said that he was also guilty of the same thing as he loves to record himself during his private moments. The controversial personality also blamed the content creator for bringing ladies with big backsides to his show.

According to VDM, Egungun should also allow ladies with small backsides like singer Ayra Starr, former Big Brother Naija housemates Tolani Baj and Victoria Adeyele, aka Vee, to his show.

Speaking about Egungun's wife, VDM said the content creator should respect her and not do what would made her to be ridiculed online. Besides, she should forgive him and Nigerians should let him be.

Reactions as VDM responds to Egungun's video

Check out some of the reactions to VDM's video on Egungun below:

@dkokopee:

"If you know say nobody holy pass but Egungun be careful, na express you dey. Make gals with big backside no jamm your name diee."

@ada_bekee06:

"The fact that people left the culprit Egungun and started attacking his wife is very concerning."

@jectimi_comedy:

"Chai father lord may they never analyse my Brokus in public oh."

@brainzz96:

"You na everything dey always happen to you."

@usainjoe:

"Na your partner in crime o."

Mr Hyenana slams Nigerians dragging Egungun

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a social media influencer Mr Hyenana had advised content creator Egungun after his private video went viral.

The event host said that some Nigerians are hypocrites and love to judge others despite being guilty of what Egungun did.

He encouraged Egungun to be strong and also advised him on what to do as he blasted those criticising him.

