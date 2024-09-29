Nigerian singer Davido’s former Bobo Ajudua became another topic online after he shared his recent fun moments

Recall that the former DMW music executive clarified reasons for sacking this ex-counsel after rumours had claimed he embezzled money

Bobo, in a series of playful videos, showed off the connection he still shares with the Afrobeats star despite not working for him, spurring reactions online

Nigerian singer David Adeleke, aka Davido’s former lawyer Bobo F. Ajudua, gave fans and netizens an update on their relationship with the Afroebats star.

A few months back, Legit.ng reported that Davido fired his lawyer and longtime friend, Prince Bobo Ajudua. The singer confirmed the news on his Instagram story while reacting to a blog post suggesting he sacked Bobo Ajudua over embezzlement.

Davido’s ex-lawyer shared fun moments with singer. Credit: @davido, @isrealdmw

The musician verified the news on his Instagram account, responding to a blog post claiming he fired Bobo Ajudua for embezzlement.

He clarified that this was not the case and that they are still friends even though they are no longer business partners.

Since the incident, the duo hasn’t been seen together. Recently, Bobo shared a series of videos he made in the company of Davido during their stay in Marbella, Spain.

The two friends could be spotted at different fun locations in the foreign city, partying and clubbing together.

See the videos below:

Davido’s former layer spurs reactions online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

aketefia:

"After business doesn’t mean you’re enemies… These ones are brothers ooo."

kiddiesthrift___:

"This one pain Israel."

liz_world25___:

"But Davido clearly said they are still very much in good terms!!! Wdym by Prince gets to enjoy the Jet life again? Lmao."

nonlikeray:

"Most times Good friends need to have a break to know how much they need themselves."

shidalove_1.0:

"The fact that you don't work with someone anymore doesn't mean you still can't be."

ada_ideato:

"OBO no Dey carry h@te for heart!!! That’s why scandals and controversies surrounding him will never, ever bring him down."

vvivianchampion1:

"Davido is jolly good fellow, he let you know Wen you offends him. Once you ask for forgiveness, he will forgive and forget as long as is not a grievance offence."

estydibia:

"Love to see you both @prince_ii @davido, God bless you guys forever, AMEN."

oyindaakinbote:

"If he was part of his groomsmen, why do people feel they were bad blood."

lillianaaudu:

"Isreal will not like this."

wofai.u:

"Na why Mr virgin for just mind him business be this. No be every fight you go fight Israel."

Davido fires lawyer, Bobo, Israel rejoices

Social media was abuzz with news that internationally recognised Afrobeat singer Davido sacked Bobo, one of his long-term members.

According to reports by Legit.ng, the DMW boss decided not to proceed with a working relationship with the lawyer for undisclosed reasons.

In reaction to this news, Israel DMW was spotted celebrating on Instagram.

